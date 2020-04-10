Ewing Township has announced the cancellation of a number of its summer recreation programs as a result of the coronavius health crisis.

“With everything going on with the Covid 19 virus Ewing Township has had to make some tough decisions for this summer,” said Ted Forst, director of Community Affairs.

Recreation Department programs to be cancelled for this summer include all camps, including Day Camp and Teen Travel, and the Moody Park Summer Basketball League.

Fields, parks and picnic areas are scheduled to reopen in late June, but the date is subject to change, Forst said.

The Township is currently planning on opening the pools at the Ewing Senior and Community Center and at the Hollowbrook Center, but an exact date has yet to be determined.

A date for the reopening of the ESCC and Hollowbrook has also not yet been set.

We truly enjoy running the summer programs and know how much the community values them,” Forst said. “We hope to have all of our programs available as soon as it is safe to offer them. Anyone who already paid for a cancelled program will get a full refund. If the pool season is shortened the fees will be adjusted for that as well.”