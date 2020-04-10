More residents have now tested positive for coronavirus in Trenton than any other municipality in Mercer County, according to figures released by the county today.

Trenton had 229 reported cases of Covid-19 as of April 8, according to the county, which aggregates data from municipal health departments. The count is a 31% increase from the day before, when Trenton had reported 174 cases.

Hamilton reported 204 total cases as of April 8, an increase of 22 (12%) from the day before, when it reported 182 cases. Hamilton had previously reported the most cases in the county.

East Windsor reported the third most cases in Mercer as of April 8, with 173. See the complete table below.

The data remains two full days behind official numbers reported by the State of New Jersey. Today the state reported that there are 1,282 people in Mercer County and 54,588 people in New Jersey who have tested positive for Covid-19.

That represents an increase of 121 cases in Mercer and 3,561 across the state.

Mercer County has also seen 39 deaths attributed to Covid-19, up from 36 yesterday. The county has never released town-by-town mortality data during this crisis. A spokesperson for the county says they are working on being able to report that data.

The municipal data provided by Mercer also does not match up with countywide numbers provided by the state. New Jersey reported 992 cases of Covid-19 in Mercer as of April 8; the municipal figures, added up for April 8, come to 966 total. Community News has no explanation for the discrepancy.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Trenton had 83,974 residents in 2018. Hamilton has the most residents in Mercer, with 87,552. Ewing Township is the next largest municipality, with 36,421 people.

Mercer County Covid-19 Cases by Municipality

4/6/20 4/7/20 4/8/20 Trenton 148 174 229 Hamilton 165 182 204 East Windsor 140 169 173 Ewing 72 85 92 West Windsor 53 60 65 Lawrence Township 37 46 52 Princeton 41 43 47 Hopewell Township 33 39 37 Robbinsville 24 31 32 Hightstown 26 29 30 Pennington 1 1 3 Hopewell Borough 2 2 2 742 861 966

Source: Mercer County.

The State of New Jersey had reported yesterday in its Hospital Census that Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center was diverting critical-care patients away from the hospital because of high volume. A spokesperson for Princeton Medical Center gave Community News the following statement today:

“Princeton Medical Center is still accepting patients in need of critical care. PMC has reached the licensed patient capacity for its Critical Care Unit, so the hospital is reported in the state database as being on divert status.

“However, as part of preparations to meet increased demand during the COVID-19 outbreak, PMC expanded capacity by converting beds in other units to provide critical care as needed.”

The state has removed removed Princeton Medical Center from its divert report today, but has added Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset to the list of hospitals diverting critical-care patients due to high volume.