A section of Alexander Road in Berrien City will be closed starting next week due to construction work.

Schilke Construction of Hillsborough, a contractor working for American Water, will begin a water main replacement project along Alexander Road starting on Monday, April 13, said township engineer Francis Guzik in a news release. The section of road to be worked on is between Princeton-Hightstown Road (Rt. 571) and Wallace Road.

The road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project, which is estimated to be 10 weeks.

The posted detour route will utilize Wallace Road, Princeton-Hightstown Road, Clarksville Road and North Post Road. Intermittent closures of intersections with Berrien Avenue, Scott Avenue and Harris Road are to be expected as work progresses, Guzik said.

Traffic control will be coordinated through Schilke Construction and the West Windsor Police Department. Working hours will be Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Access to resident impacted by the work will be maintained, including all essential services (police, fire, emergency, mail, and waste pick up). Full access will be restored after hours and on weekends.

“New Jersey American Water thanks you for your patience and understanding as they work to improve the water infrastructure along Alexander Road,” Guzik said. “Please honor all temporary traffic control devices during this work for your safety and the safety of others.”