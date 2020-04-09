Schools are closed, but that has not stopped a pair of osprey from appearing to take up residence at Bordentown Regional High School.

We received word from school district director of facilities and grounds Thomas Fryc that birds had built a nest high up on one of the high school’s soccer field light standards.

Clear photos taken by BRHS teacher Michael Brennan show that the large birds look to be osprey.

Once an endangered species in New Jersey, ospreys are resurgent in recent years, according to the Audubon Society.