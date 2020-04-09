Mercer County will receive more than $3.1 million in grant funds from the state for repairs to bridges in Hamilton and Hopewell townships.

The funds are part of $47.3 millions in grants by the state Department of Transportation that will be split among 41 towns to help maintain and repair county-owned bridges.

A total of $2 million will go towards work on the bridge on Yardville-Groveville Road (Rt. 609) over Doctor’s Creek in Hamilton.

The county will receive $1.1 million for the bridge on Carter Road (Rt. 569) over Bedens Brook in Hepewell.

“The Local Bridge Fund program is part of NJDOT’s Commitment to Communities to improve the quality of life in New Jersey,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “By providing grants to improve county-owned bridges throughout the state, we are helping local governments make critical infrastructure investments that improve the reliability of our statewide transportation network.”

The Local Bridges Fund is a $47.3 million program funded through the Transportation Trust Fund, which provides funding for each of New Jersey’s 21 counties for the improvement of county bridges. The grants are intended to help counties, as part of its Statewide Capital Investment Strategy, focus on bridges under the jurisdiction of the counties with an emphasis on repair, reconstruction and replacement of those bridges with the greatest structural deficiencies.

The grants are administered by the NJDOT Divisions of Local Aid and Economic Development and evaluated by the Bureau of Structural Engineering, and are funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund.

Each year, Local Aid grants represent a significant portion of Local System Support, which also includes local lead projects, regional planning and project development, and transportation alternatives projects.