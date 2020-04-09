Henry J. Austin Health Center is offering pharmacy delivery and telemedicine services to help all of its patients and community stay home and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Telemedicine is any type of visit with a provider that takes place remotely with telephone or video services. The health center is currently not providing in-office visits besides services that cannot be done remotely.

To make a telemedicine appointment call their call center at (609) 278-5900, or to set up medication delivery call, (609) 278-5931.

Henry J. Austin Health Center also makes telemedicine available for the community who does not have access to internet connection or a phone. Once an appointment is made they may go to the 321 N. Warren St. location and they will be escorted to a room where the telemedicine appointment will take place.

“Our current wait times to talk to a call center representative is five minutes and we will connect you with a provider even if you do not have documents or if you cannot pay for your visit. We care so much about the Trenton community and are here for you no matter what,” said Dr. Rachel Evans, Chief Medical Officer of Henry J. Austin Health Center. “We will never share any information you provide us with anyone.”

During this time the Henry J. Austin Health Center Pharmacy remains open. But patients are encouraged to set up delivery service to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

All services offered by the health center are available through telemedicine including behavioral health, nutrition, dental, and more, so patients need not worry about having normal provider appointments cancelled, the center says.

“I am overjoyed that we are now able to offer these life changing services and allow our patients to stay home during this pandemic,” said Dr. Kemi Alli, Chief Executive Officer of Henry J. Austin Health Center. “We care so much about all of our patients and we want to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible during this time. You can still receive the care you need without having to leave your house.”

Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc. is located in Trenton. Established in 1969 as Trenton’s Neighborhood Health Center, Henry J. Austin Health Center was incorporated in 1986 as a private, nonprofit entity.

The mission of Henry J. Austin Health Center is to provide patient-centered, comprehensive, accessible, efficient, quality primary care, mental health and substance abuse treatment services to the culturally diverse greater Trenton community.