The West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District is facilitating a virtual parent university today at 4 p.m.

The program, titled Coping with COVID-19, is being done in partnership with Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.

According to a news release, the virtual university, “is meant to assist parents in understanding the anxious feelings, worries, and fears during these unprecedented times. Family coping strategies, supports, and resources on how to overcome the challenges of social distancing, isolation, and quarantine will be presented.”

Parents/guardians should log in to WebEx by 4 p.m. with the presentation starting promptly at 4:05 p.m. Anyone who does not have a WebEx account can create one free of charge.

The WebEx presentation link and password was emailed to parents and guardians by the district. The presentation will be posted at a later date on the district’s YouTube channel at a later date.