With no end in sight for this forced time away from rehearsals, the members of VOICES Chorale NJ are sharing music from their previous concerts online to stay connected with their audiences, each other, and the sounds of choral music.

“Can We Sing the Darkness to Light” by Kyle Pederson, performed in December 2019, has lyrics which seem to address the situation faced by the world today. The video features VCNJ accompanist Akiko Hosaki on the piano, with music director Dr. David A. McConnell conducting.

This piece is available online at by visiting Voices’ website.