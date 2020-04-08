Every industry, business, and state is facing a financial impact, but small businesses are bearing the brunt of the disruption from COVID-19.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a guide to help small businesses, independent contractors, and gig economy workers prepare to file for a coronavirus relief loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This guide outlines the steps small businesses should take now and prepare to access much-needed funds to help keep their workers on the payroll during this disruptive period.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is working with state and local chambers across the country to provide businesses with the information they need to stay afloat and keep people employed during the pandemic,” said Suzanne Clark, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This comprehensive guide ensures small business owners fully understand what aid is available to them and how to access those funds as quickly as possible. We remain committed to ensuring no family or business goes bankrupt due to financial hardships associated with the coronavirus.”

Access the Emergency Loan Small Business guide and checklist at www.uschamber.com.

Additionally, to help small businesses, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has compiled an interactive map to show the aid available to them on a state-by-state basis. The interactive map displays aid available under the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program, created as part of the CARES Act, and how it could help the small businesses in each state.