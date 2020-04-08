The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, signed into law last week by President Donald Trump, established a $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The government has said the program will provide relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep workers employed.

The legislation provides small business job retention loans intended to help employers cover 8 weeks of payroll as well as certain overhead expenses. The Treasury Department and the SBA rushed the program into operation April 3 hoping that businesses could go to participating SBA 7(a) lenders, banks and credit unions, apply for loans, and be approved on the same day.

The loan program will provide capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees, all with a 100% guarantee from SBA.

All loan payments will be deferred for six months, and, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover employers’ first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest from the origination date of the loan.

“Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses: the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” U.S. Small Business Association administrator Jovita Carranza said in a media release. “Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”

All businesses, including 501(c)(3) nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors, with 500 or fewer employees (or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries), are eligible for the program.

Applicants can request loans up to the maximum amount of $10 million. All loans under this program will have the following identical features: interest rate of 0.5%; maturity of 2 years; first payment deferred for six months; 100% guarantee by SBA; no collateral and no personal guarantees; and no borrower or lender fees payable to SBA.

The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, so the idea is that employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30 and use the loan to pay their salaries.

Since March 17, SBA has declared all states and territories eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, instituted a one-year deferment on EIDL provided due to COVID-19, implemented automatic deferment of previous disaster loans for homeowners and businesses through 2020, and waived garnishments through 2020.

To help readers gain greater understanding of the SBA CARES loan programs, Community News spoke to Rachel Lilienthal Stark, a lawyer with Stark & Stark Attorneys at Law based in Lawrence. Stark is a shareholder and member of the banking and financial services, business and corporate, intellectual property and nonprofit organization groups at Stark & Stark.

She concentrates her practice in the representation of start-up and emerging companies and nonprofit organizations on a variety of issues including corporate formation, financing, franchising, licensing, acquisitions, executive compensation, equity compensation plans, employment agreements, real estate and intellectual property law. She also represents lenders in commercial loan transactions.

Stark spoke to Community News by phone on April 6. This interview transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Community News: Would you say that small businesses were able to brace for the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, or did it blindside a lot of companies?

Rachel Stark: It really depended on the industry. Our clients who deal a lot in Asia were affected back in December, January. They were already feeling it and were kind of ready for what was going to happen here.

I think some of the other businesses would never have guessed that there would be such an intense economic effect to something like this.

CN: When you first learned the details of the SBA’s CARES Act loans, did you have any initial thoughts as to how it would help small businesses in our area?

RS: I think it’s a great program for businesses that are able to stay open partially during the shutdown.

For businesses that are truly closed down, and where their issues are more about paying their rent and expenses, I’m not sure how the Paycheck Protection Program really helps them.

The Paycheck Protection Program helps companies that may have laid off some or all of their workforce. They’re still open, say, they’re just not doing as well. They have customers, but those customers won’t be able to pay them on time … it does give them some level of stability, which I think is really important.

If a company decided that they were able to bring somebody back they would get a forgiven loan for that person and they’re making money for that person. So that would be a very successful thing.

But say you own a gym or a movie theater, a business entirely based on public gathering, that has been forced to be closed. Having the Paycheck Protection Program is not going to help that company because all it gives them is a forgiven loan on people that can’t help them make money right now.

Those people are already on unemployment, so it wouldn’t make sense to get that kind of loan unless you’re able to capture some revenue from the work that person does.

But if there’s a way for a person who was laid off to be brought back to be revenue producing, then this program would definitely help give them eight weeks of forgiven payroll expenses. And it includes benefits and everything.

CN: One thing we are hearing is that business owners are unsure of whether it is a mistake to lay employees off in terms of the CARES program.

RS: Once you receive the loan, you have a period of time to rehire. There’s no negative to having laid the people off, as long as you rehire them after you get the loan.

CN: A lot of people seem to have the understanding that in order for the SBA CARES Act loans to be forgiven, companies not only have to spend 75% on payroll but also that they may not lay off any of their staff. Is this a correct reading of the program?

RS: The guidance on the loan forgiveness has not yet been issued by the government. The only thing we know right now is that the loan forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease.

The details have not yet been provided as to whether this will be tracked only on the 8-week period after the loan is made, or if there will be some other timeframe that is used for the evaluated.

CN: What is the first question your clients have been asking you as you advise them about the SBA CARES Act programs?

RS: The first question that most of my clients have who are not in the obviously affected industries, like restaurants or gyms, is, “If I’m not losing money, can I still apply?” So they are in a situation where they’re going to be doing worse than they would have been doing, but they’re not in the red. And the answer to that question is yes, you can still apply.

And then the second question is, “How do I determine how much my loan amount is?” And that’s something that’s changed over the course of the (last) week, and the information is conflicting, so we’re not totally sure what the formula is.

The formula for determining your maximum loan amount is supposed to be 2.5 times your average monthly payroll for employees, up to $100,000. So if you have an employee who makes $150,000 a year, you only capture salary up to $100,000.

The question is, under what time period is that being applied? Is it the calendar year 2019, or some other time period? There is different information about this from the banks, and all that’s been changing kind of on a daily basis. We’re constantly sending out notices to our clients as we get word from the banks and the government.

You’re only allowed to apply for one loan. So it’s really important for the company to apply for the largest amount they can apply for. At the same time, though technically the program goes from now until June 30, the available money will probably have run out before then because it is a first-come-first-served process. So there’s a reason for businesses to rush to apply because they don’t want to wait until there’s no more money in the program.

CN: What are some things you are advising your clients to do to make sure they can take best advantage of the SBA CARES Act programs?

RS: If they haven’t already applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loan, they should do that, and it’s not too late. A lot of the big banks are just rolling out their programs. Employers should go to the bank they have a relationship with first, because the banks are so inundated that it would be hard to go in as new customers.

If they don’t have a bank they have a relationship with, they should contact their lawyer or their accountant to make sure that they are connected with a lender who can help them.

U.S. 1: You mentioned that the Payroll Protection Program is not going to really help businesses who have major costs to cover in addition to payroll. What options are there for companies like that?

RS: There’s a loan, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, that you can get that’s not forgiven — well, up to $10,000 is forgiven. Otherwise the options are negotiating with your landlord and your lender. Then it goes up the chain, where the landlord is negotiating with their lender. It becomes, not a government program, but a matter of what types of forbearances can be put in place.

Ultimately, all the different threads of the economy are being impacted, and we’re focused on employees, who are really important. But there are also really important aspects to this that are so challenging.

One of the things for landlords is that they’ve always relied on business interruption insurance. Let’s say there’s a fire and a shopping center burns down — there’s business interruption insurance to cover that rent for a period of time.

But after the SARS epidemic, insurers put a provision in place that there’s an exclusion if the interruption is caused by a virus. Business interruption insurance does not cover it.

So there have been some politicians claiming they want to make a change to that, and the insurers are saying insurance isn’t meant to cover a pandemic, it’s meant to cover individual situations. And if businesses could make a claim during a pandemic, the insurance companies would all be bankrupt. You can see how one thing leads to another.

The purpose of all these programs and all the thought behind it is to really protect what’s been successful, so that after this is over businesses can continue to be successful. What we don’t want to see after this period is over is for businesses that were there before this to not still be there.

We want the businesses we know and places we shop to make it. We don’t want all the landlords to lose their shopping centers. And I think there needs to be more to protect those businesses.