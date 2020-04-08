More than $1.7 billion in emergency funding was awarded April 2 by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to the State of New Jersey to help the public transit system weather the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding, which requires no local matching cost-share, comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus bill. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law March 27.

The CARES Act directs the FTA to allocate funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus through the existing Urbanized Area Formula Grants Program. The State of New Jersey will receive a total of nearly $1.76 billion.

The normal state-federal cost-share is not applicable under the CARES Act for expenses incurred beginning Jan. 20, so no local match is required. By law, governors, through the state Department of Transportation, distribute FTA formula funds among recipients. Operating expenses to maintain transit services as well as pay for administrative leave for transit personnel due to reduced operations during the emergency are eligible uses for the funding.

The CARES Act is Phase III of the federal response. Phase I, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, provided $8.3 billion for treatment and prevention measures. Phase II, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, provided paid sick leave, family medical leave, free testing, and expanded unemployment benefits among other provisions to help working Americans. The CARES Act is also providing direct financial assistance of $1,200 for individuals making under $75,000 per year, $150 billion to assist state and local governments, and $600 extra per week and an extension of unemployment benefits for four months.