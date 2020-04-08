The state Department of Transportation has announced several nights of overnight closures and detours of the I-295 northbound ramp to I-195 eastbound beginning tonight in Hamilton.

Between this evening and the morning of Sunday, April 12, contractor PKF Mark III will close and detour the ramp from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. The ramp to Route 29/Route 129 northbound will remain open.

The following signed detour will be in place:

Motorists wishing to travel eastbound on I-195 should take Exit 60 towards Route 29 north/Route 129 north

Keep left and continue on Route 29 northbound towards Trenton

Stay in the right lane and take the exit for South Lamberton Road/Duck Island

Take the ramp for Route 29 south/I-195/I-295

Continue on I-195 eastbound

The $3.3 million dollar state-funded project will address a slope failure along the southern embankment of the I-295 northbound ramp to I-195 eastbound.

The contractor will work to stabilize the roadway by constructing a retaining wall and reinforcing concrete pilings, resurface pavement, and replace guiderails and a light fixture on the ramp. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2020.

Variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification to the motoring public of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work. NJDOT will provide more information before any lane closures are scheduled.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.