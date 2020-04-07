Robbinsville Township and Central Jersey Urgent Care have partnered to make the township municipal building parking lot available for Covid-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday.

The nasal swab testing is by appointment only via online registration. Those wishing to be tested must be symptomatic, or have been exposed to a covid-19 positive patient.

Testing will be conducted in the rear of 2298 Route 33, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site also will also be open for testing on Monday, April 13, Wednesday April 15 and Friday, April 17 beginning at 9 a.m. The Municipal Building and Senior Center remain closed to the general public.

Testing will be limited to one person per household. The cost for self-pay individuals without insurance will be $99 paid via credit card (only) at the time of service at the site. Those with insurance also will be required to provide a valid credit card, but only after insurance is applied will any remaining patient responsibility be charged to the card.

Robbinsville advises people to contact their health-care insurer for coverage verification, and be prepared to upload your photo ID and insurance card (if available) during registration. No cash will be accepted.

Notification of both positive and negative results will be made by phone in 2-3 days.