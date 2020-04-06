Trenton Health Team is inviting Instagram users to share original photos showcasing Trenton’s “community, courage and caring for one another” as residents confront the threat of covid-19.

“This year’s #WhyILikeTrentoncontest celebrates Trenton’s resilience and strong sense of community — especially as we face COVID-19,” said THT Executive Director Gregory Paulson. “We want to honor our everyday heroes — teachers, parents, first responders, community leaders and caring neighbors.”

Entries must reflect that photographers are following federal and state guidelines regarding social distancing and other public safety measures during the pandemic.

“Trenton Health Team is focused on helping Trenton residents live healthy, happy lives,” Paulson said. “The goal of this year’s #WhyILikeTrenton contest is to celebrate our community as we all stay home, stay safe and stay healthy.”

Contest entries should be original photos taken in our city showing how we are coping during this uncertain time: walking along the canal or through a park, working from home, learning from home, enjoying our family and pets, helping each other as first responders and volunteers.

#WhyILikeTrenton 2020 contest starts today and will run through April 30. To participate:

Follow Trenton Health Team on Instagram @trentonhealth

Post an ORIGINAL photo illustrating Trenton’s resilience and caring community with #WhyILikeTrenton and tag @trentonhealth

Geotag the location and write a caption telling us about your photo

Participants agree to allow THT use of contest photos, including display and fund-raising purposes

Note: This contest is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or any other social media used throughout the contest.

For details and complete contest rules, visit our website.

THT first launched a #WhyILikeTrenton photo contest in April 2019 to share pride in our city by highlighting Trenton’s assets and talent. The contest attracted more than 50 photographs and concluded with a First Friday exhibit at Base Camp Trenton.

#WhyILikeTrenton 2020 is inspired by the new “We Are Survivors” mural at Hudson and Clinton by Trenton artist Leon Rainbow (@aerosoleon), who also serves as a contest judge. (see photo & caption)

Other judges include Trenton professional basketball player La’Keisha Sutton (@fanfavorite11), designer and lifestyle influencer Sino Lawery (@splash_lifestyle) and 2019 contest winners photographer Habiyb Ali Shu’Aib (@beloved1_ ) and filmmaker Adam Nawrot (@radam_gnawrot).