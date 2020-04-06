To bring some creativity and imagination into your time at home and put some positive energy out into the world, the Hopewell Valley Arts Council has devised the “Daily Dose of Art” — ideas for small art projects to take your mind to another place (and entertain bored kids).

“It is a ‘daily dose’ of art therapy to rejuvenate your soul and spark your creativity,” said Carol Lipson, HV Arts Council executive director.

Since March 14, HV Arts Council is posting a daily project idea on their website that one can make their own. Each project requires everyday items and few supplies other than scissors, paper, glue, and markers or paint.

“This isn’t about making a masterpiece, it’s about having a little fun and exploring your creativity,” said Lipson. “Try to save things like cereal boxes, paper towel tubes, and bottle tops for use on future projects. And, if you don’t have something, improvise!”

The Daily Dose of Art will continue until schools are able to reopen and can be found at the Arts Council website. Follow @HVArtsCouncil on Facebook or Instagram to get Daily Dose projects right in your social media feed. Please your creations on social media #HVArtsDailyDose or email info@hvartscouncil.org.

“We hope you will have fun and start to look forward to your ‘dose of art’ each day as we heal as our community, our nation, our world,” Lipson said.

Additional COVID-related projects and programs are being organized by the HV Arts Council and can also be found on the HVAC website.