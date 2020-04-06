The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, the Mercer County Shooting Response Team and the Trenton Police Department are investigating multiple shootings that occurred on Sunday, April 5. Two victims were fatally wounded and five additional victims were injured, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.

Officials say the first shooting incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park. A large group of people were at the basketball court when several suspects approached from Bond Street and fired into the group through an empty lot. As many as 40 shots were reportedly fired.

Law enforcement officials say Frederick Mason, 20, of Trenton, was struck in the torso and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second male victim was also struck in the torso and he remains hospitalized.

While detectives were investigating the incident at MLK Park, another shooting occurred in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Officials say a large group of people there were gathering to watch a street fight between two women.

A woman was standing on the sidewalk watching the fight when a suspect approached her from the street and shot her in the head. She was transported to an unnamed hospital, where she remains in critical condition, officials say.

Then around 9 p.m., another shooting occurred in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue. Several people were hanging out in the area when a vehicle drove down the street and fired numerous rounds.

One victim was struck in the hand, a second victim was struck in the leg, and a third victim was struck in the head. These three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

While officers were securing the scene and locating evidence, they located a fourth victim in the backyard of the one of the houses on Garfield Avenue. The male victim, reported to be Dabree Brannon, 30, of Trenton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.