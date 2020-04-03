Despite the current coronavirus crisis and statewide lockdown, the Lawrence Headquarters Branch of the Mercer County Library System is holding its 11th Annual TrashedArt contest. They are looking for artists who can remake, reuse and renew the items they would normally recycle or throw in the trash, turning them into something unique and beautiful. The public will be able to vote for their favorite TrashedArt pieces after they have all been submitted. The winner will receive a certificate for the very first TrashedArt Virtual Contest Award.

The contest is limited to one entry per artist. Students in grades 7-12 and adults who live or work in Mercer County are eligible to participate. The library will be accepting artwork until April 28.

Selected artwork will be on display throughout the month of April on the Mercer County Library System’s website.

Entries must be original artwork. Any art medium is acceptable, so long as a minimum of 75% recycled content is used.

Some examples of recycled content include metals, paper, rubber, glass, plastic and cloth. The criteria for recycled materials are anything that has been manufactured and would have otherwise been thrown away. Suggestions from the library include newspapers, fabric from old clothing, machine parts and used building materials.

For the purposes of this contest, natural materials such as rocks, dirt, bones and sticks are not considered recycled. Nonrecyclable materials such as glue, paint and tape are permitted.

To enter, send pictures of your artwork to trashedart@mcl.org and complete the contest entry form below by April 28. Images must be in .jpg or .png format.