The Lawrence School District Board of Education has reached a settlement with teachers on a new five-year contract.

Under the new agreement, salaries will increase 3% each year of the contract with additional incentives to enhance the salary guide for staff recruitment and retention.

Extra duty positions will also see a 3% increase each year and a few additional positions were added. Other agreements were made in relation to time and training that are specific to certificated and non-certificated staff.

The Lawrence Township Education Association’s current contract is due to expire on June 30, and the new deal will run between July 1 and June 30, 2025. For the first time ever, the district and the LTEA agreed to a five-year contract, rather than the usual three-year agreement.

School officials started negotiations with the LTEA last November and reached an agreement in late February. The LTEA ratified the settlement on March 17, and the school board voted to approve on April 1.

Dr. Andrew Zuckerman, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and Sean Fry, director of personnel and administrative services, led negotiations on behalf of the district, in consultation with Superintendent Ross Kasun. Braulio Borlaza, LTEA president, and Michele D’Angelo, first vice president and negotiations chair, represented the LTEA.

“The LTEA is confident that the agreement reached is beneficial to all stakeholders and we are appreciative of the BOE’s willingness to engage in a process that supports children and families as well as staff,” Borlaza said.

“The Board and the LTEA worked collaboratively to reach an agreement that is fair to our teachers and the public as well as benefits our entire community,” Kasun said. “During these challenging times of our school closure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, this settlement is a welcomed positive and will contribute to moving our district forward for years to come.”

With approximately 580 members, the LTEA bargaining unit is the largest of three unions within Lawrence Township Public Schools.

Categories of staff within LTEA include teachers, secretaries, guidance counselors, child study team members, security monitors, nurses, librarians, office assistants, library assistants, instructional assistants, athletic trainers, custodians, cleaners and maintenance.

“The Board is pleased to have reached a settlement with LTEA,” said board president Kevin Van Hise. “The process was collaborative, professional, and fair, and we thank the LTEA leadership for their professionalism and dedication to our students and to our district.”