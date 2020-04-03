Today will be interim business administrator T. Missy Balmir’s last day of service with Hamilton Township, with deputy business administrator Mark Murranko stepping up into the interim position until a permanent business administrator is hired, Mayor Jeff Martin has announced.

The township says a permanent business administrator has been identified, but a start date is on hold during the current Covid-19 crisis, as the individual is serving in that capacity to another municipality. The township anticipates making an announcement in the coming weeks.

“When I asked Missy to join my team as Interim Business Administrator, it was for a period of 30 days, but as she leaves us she will have served over 75 days with the township,” Martin said in a media release. “Throughout her short tenure with Hamilton, she has helped steer the Township through the uncharted waters of Covid-19. Her guidance has been immeasurable; I thank her for serving the residents of Hamilton Township.”

Before he worked in Hamilton, Murranko was with the New Jersey State Police for more than 30 years, retiring at the rank of major. According to the media release, Murranko has more than a decade of experience in various leadership roles within the law enforcement agency, including serving as the commanding officer to the administrative section.

In that role, he provided oversight of administrative functions related to maintaining the daily operational needs of 4,500 employees. Murranko has a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice and human services from Thomas Edison State College and a law degree from Rutgers University Law School.

In late February, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced that Balmir had accepted a role in his campaign as deputy campaign manager and political director.