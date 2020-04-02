The Princeton Health Department has confirmed its first death from Covid-19, a woman aged 90 or older whom the health department says may have become infected through contact with a home health aide.

The Princeton Health Department says it is actively investigating contacts of the home health aide. Princeton has 32 total confirmed COVID-19 cases; 11 cases are reported recovered.

The State of New Jersey has also updated its coronavirus numbers for April 2. The state recorded 53 new positive test results in Mercer County, up to 386 total cases from 333 yesterday. The state also reports that there have been 4 deaths in the capital county so far.

The Trentonian has reported that one of the dead was from Trenton, and Hamilton Township has also confirmed one death within its borders. Combined with today’s Princeton announcement, that makes 3 deaths in Mercer County. That means we don’t know where the 4th death occurred.

Of all Mercer County municipalities, only Princeton, Hamilton, Lawrence and West Windsor have been making even semi-regular announcements about the number of positive test results within their borders. Some towns have reported only one case, or even none, although East Windsor Mayor Janice Mironov has written in a letter to residents that as of March 26, there had been positive test results in every Mercer town.

New Jersey is reporting that there are now 25,590 positive cases and a total of 537 deaths statewide. Bergen County has the most cases, with 4,099 (120 deaths). 33,520 Covid-19 tests have been administered in New Jersey where the results have come back negative.

The following are the numbers for the counties surrounding Mercer:

Hunterdon County: 130 positive tests, 0 deaths

Middlesex County: 1,766 positive tests, 48 deaths

Somerset County: 549 positive tests, 17 deaths

Monmouth County: 1,458 positive tests, 38 deaths

Burlington County: 294 positive tests, 8 deaths

Bucks County, Pennsylvania: 373 confirmed cases, 6 deaths