Greenhill Pharmacy in East Windsor has partnered with the townships of East Windsor, Robbinsville and Hamilton to provide Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, in combination with the antibiotic Zithromax, to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 at no cost starting tomorrow.

The FDA issued an emergency-use authorization for this combination of drugs for treatment and mitigation of the impacts of COVID-19. The drug has been shown in a trial to help to speed the recovery of a small number of patients who were mildly ill from the COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that only individuals who have tested positive according to the state’s guidelines and have a prescription from their doctor can obtain the course of treatment.

Hydroxychloroquine, a drug commonly used to treat malaria, must be: prescribed for the treatment of COVID-19; supported by a positive test result and documented on the hard copy prescription; and limited to a 14-day supply.

The current supply will be allocated to local hospitals, residents of Mercer County (with or without insurance) and first-responders.

Greenhill Pharmacy will coordinate contactless delivery via pharmacy staff or courier free to all patients. The prescription will be delivered via courier after prior arrangements are made with the patient and/or their caretaker.

In order to best verify and expedite the process, the patient’s doctor should send the prescription to Greenhill Pharmacy electronically. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doctors and hospitals can contact the pharmacy at info@wilmingtonrx.com.

“Thank you to Greenhill Pharmacy for not only helping Robbinsville, Hamilton and East Windsor, but all of Mercer County as we push forward together through this crisis,” Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said. “We are doing everything we possibly can to minimize the damage in this war against a potent, invisible enemy.”

As of April 1 a total of 333 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Mercer County, resulting in three deaths.

“We are extremely grateful to Greenhill Pharmacy in East Windsor, always a proactive local caring company, which once again has stepped up as our partner in this vital effort to help our communities at this critical time,” East Windsor Mayor Janice Mironov said.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develops a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, should call their healthcare provider for medical advice. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Mercer County has opened a testing center at Quakerbridge Mall in Lawrence Township by appointment-only for symptomatic residents age 18 or older who have a prescription from their primary health care provider.

“On behalf of everyone in Hamilton, I want to thank Greenhill Pharmacy as well as East Windsor and Robbinsville townships for their partnership in our joint effort to fight COVID-19 and help the residents in our extended communities,” Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin said.