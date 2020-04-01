Hamilton Township announced April 1 that the first township resident has died from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The resident was a 63-year-old man.

The township said it will not release further information on the man or details surrounding his case.

“We all knew that this day would ultimately arrive in Hamilton Township, but it does not make the news any easier to digest and announce,” Mayor Jeff Martin said in a statement.

There now have been three deaths in Mercer County attributable to the coronavirus, according to the State of New Jersey’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 56 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton. Mercer County has 333 in total.

The township, in its release, implored residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary. It stressed the necessity of preventative measures, such as maintaining safe physical distancing recommendations of 6 feet or more, washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes and cleaning frequently touched surfaces or objects daily.