Here at Community News, we know it can be difficult at times to find the most up-to-date news on the Covid-19 crisis. We know because we are always looking for that information ourselves!

To make things a little easier, we have compiled below a resource of website, Facebook and Twitter links for municipalities in and around Mercer County, with a brief explanation of what you can expect to find there. What did we miss? Email us at news@communitynews.org.

East Windsor Township

Website

Nixle

The township website has a banner on its main page where Covid-19 updates are linked. It reports positive Covid-19 cases in the county but does not give out information specifically about East Windsor cases. There are also general Covid-19 updates, township announcements and general links to state and county information.

The township does not maintain an official Facebook page, but the East Windsor Police Department has one that is updated frequently.

Ewing Township

Website

Facebook

A link at the top of the main page brings residents to all Covid-19 updates in town and statewide information. The website lists state and county updates on procedures. The Facebook page is frequently updated, but most posts are only peripherally related to the coronavirus crisis.

Hamilton Township

Website

Facebook

Twitter

The town’s website has a link to the state Covid-19 website at the top of the site. In the top banner, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 is listed. In the “Featured Items” and “News & Announcements” sections lower on the page, town updates on positive case numbers and community information is shared. The Facebook page holds general updates on Covid-19 and similar information to the website. Twitter is updated often.

Borough of Hightstown

Website

The website lists general state and county information. A link to their Covid-19 updates page has mayor notices, hotline information and case numbers. The Facebook page shares community support posts.

Hightstown Police have a fairly active Facebook page and there is also a Downtown Hightstown Facebook page with updates and a generally upbeat tone.

Hopewell Borough

Website

The website lists general CDC information, state hotline and Montgomery Township Health Department contacts — the borough has contracted with Montgomery to provide health department services.

Tellingly, while Montgomery Township and Somerset County provide detailed reports on cases within Montgomery Township, there is no such detail for Hopewell Borough, as is the case throughout most of Mercer County.

Hopewell Township

Website

The website provides township news related to Covid-19 on its civic alerts page, though that does not include reports of local Covid-19 test results or cases.

Lawrence Township

Website

Facebook

Nixle

Lawrence Township is providing tregular Covid-19 updates, including number of positive test results in the township, on its website. The township is also active and communicative on Facebook and with Nixle alerts.

Borough of Pennington

Website

A March 25 message from the mayor detailing the account of a positive Covid-19 caee in town is at the top of the homepage. Updates in the municipality on Covid-19 can most readily be found in the “Important Health Dept News” sidebar featured on the town’s homepage.

Princeton

Website

Facebook

The Princeton town homepage links to princetoncovid.org, a collaborative pop-up website created by the Princeton Public Library, Princeton Public Schools and the municipality of Princeton. Princetoncovid.org is the most detailed resource available in the county at the municipal level, with messages from Mayor Liz Lempert, regular updates on positive and negative cases, and all sorts of information of use to the community.

Princeton’s Facebook page is regularly updated, and the town also responds to resident queries on the page.

Robbinsville Township

Website

Facebook

Robbinsville shares general Covid-19 news on its website, but to date has only announced the first positive Covid-19 test result in the township, and none since. There is a statement on the website: “The Robbinsville Township Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the West Windsor Health Department, will not release any other information regarding COVID-19 positive individuals unless health officials determine that information will help safeguard the public.”

There is also a number posted there that you can text to receive township updates.

Robbinsville posts frequent updates on its Facebook page, including general Covid-19 updates and community news reports.

City of Trenton

Website

Facebook

The city’s website mixes Covid-19 news among other news posts having to do with city business. The city has not posted on its website about positive Covid-19 test results since its first positive test, and has not posted publicly about the Covid-19-related death of a resident that has been reported elsewhere.

The city regularly posts general and Covid-19 news in English and Spanish on its Facebook page.

West Windsor Township

Website

Facebook

West Windsor is providing fairly frequent updates on township Covid-19 cases as well as recoveries front and center on its website. General updates and state and county resources are listed as well. They post even more frequent updates on the township Facebook page.

Covid-19 Updates and Resources Outside of Mercer County

City of Bordentown

Website

The city’s main page has a banner at the top with Covid-19 updates and information from the mayor linked. Nothing about local cases or test results. Also further down the page is “Public Notes” which has links to updated Covid-19 information.

Bordentown Township (Burlington County)

Website

Facebook

The township has Covid-19 updates front and center on its website, including occasional updates on positive test results. The Facebook page has similar updates to the website.

Borough of Fieldsboro (Burlington County)

Fieldsboro does not have an official website or Facebook page. The Fieldsboro Twitter page hasn’t been updated in 7 years. Fieldsboro does not use Nixle.

Cranbury (Middlesex County)

Website

Facebook

Nixle

Cranbury’s home page is fairly regularly updated with Covid-19 case information and test results. The township Facebook and Nixle alerts offer general municipal updates along with Covid-19 information.

Plainsboro Township (Middlesex County)

Website

Facebook

Plainsboro is updating its civic alerts page with Covid-19 cases and test result updates although the date on the page may not always be correct. Other municipal news is also available. The Facebook page is occasionally updated with Covid-19 information.

General Contacts and Resources for NJ/Mercer County Residents

If there is a medical emergency, call 911.

Call a regular healthcare provider if Covid-19 symptoms present, before going to a medical facility.

Call the NJ Covid-19 & Poison Center 24/7 Public Hotline at 1-800-962-1253 or 1-800-222-1222 for general questions or visit www.nj.gov/health. The hotline is not to locate testing, to get test results or for medical advice.

For general information, testing and basic needs, dial 211 or text zip code to 898-211. For alerts and updates, text “NJCOVID” to 898-211.

For Mercer County information, visit www.mercercounty.org/ or www.mercercounty.org/covid-19 to access links on updates of positive-test cases by county, compiled CDC information on Covid-19 and Temporary Time & Attendance Provisions for county employees at http://www.mercercounty.org/home/showdocument?id=17211.

Most Mercer County-run facilities are closed due to the Covid-19, for more information visit, http://www.mercercounty.org/departments/human-services/division-of-public-health/coronavirus-novel/.

CONTACT of Mercer County is a nonprofit program that offers hotline, CrisisChat and reassurance services for those in crisis in Mercer County. Visit www.contactofmercer.org/ or call (609) 737-2000, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.