Nottingham Insurance Agency has earned a 2020 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco, which recognizes the business’ volunteer work with Mobile Meals of Hamilton.

The award includes a $10,000 donation to Mobile Meals of Hamilton, which home delivers hot meals to people who are homebound, chronically ill or handicapped.

Gregory Blair, partner of Nottingham Insurance, has served on the board of Mobile Meals of Hamilton for the last 10 years. He says that over this time, he saw the need for additional volunteers to deliver meals, which led him to recruit his colleagues to handle a route one day a week. During the holidays, Blair and his team also put together Mobile Meals care packages for clients in need.

Mobile Meals of Hamilton does not turn anyone away that needs a meal. They subsidize some $32,000 for meal costs that clients are unable to pay on an annual basis. The $10,000 is expected to be used in a restricted fund to offset this expense.

“Without Mobile Meals of Hamilton there would be many elderly residents in our community who would not receive a warm meal each day. For some, the volunteer is their only visitor on a day-to-day basis. How could you not want to be involved!” said Blair.

He added: “Because we feel personally committed to Mobile Meals of Hamilton, we are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for the Make More Happen Award because it is an incredible opportunity for our community to work together to provide much-needed funds to support their important work.”

Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of a project they worked on.

Nottingham Insurance is a fourth generation, family-owned independent insurance agency providing insurance and risk management services throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. They are a 103-year-old brokerage firm that is firmly entrenched in the communities they serve and offer a broad range of insurance services including business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance and financial planning.

Mobile Meals of Hamilton Township, organized in 1975, delivers meals to Hamilton residents whose physical, mental or social conditions require a home-delivered meal service.

Qualified individuals are homebound, chronically ill, handicapped or convalescing. Age or financial health is not a factor. There is no limit on length of service although it varies with each individual client.

The objective of Mobile Meals of Hamilton Township, Inc. is to aid in providing adequate nutrition for the elderly and handicapped. This service enables them to maintain health and independence in their home for a longer period of time.

Daily meal delivery also decreases the feeling of isolation often experienced by the homebound. Hot afternoon meals are professionally planned and prepared by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton dietary staff. Meals are delivered five days a week by a group of caring and dedicated volunteers.