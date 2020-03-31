I used to watch my dog, and wonder why he acted the way that he did. After two weeks of social distancing, I’m starting to understand.

I find myself acting a lot like my dog these days. I spend inordinate amounts of time staring out my front window, watching the people walk by. I go outside a few times a day to stretch my legs and sniff around. Meals and walks are the highlight of my day. And I’m excited to see people, but start to snarl when they get too close. Stay six feet away from me or else you don’t know what I might do.

I’m kidding (kinda). Mostly, I’ve been spending my “dog days of spring” putting together content for our website, communitynews.org, and for our community print publications. A lot has changed since the beginning of March, but one thing hasn’t: the staff at Community News Service is still committed to providing accurate, timely news to our community.

Like it has all of you, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us. Information is changing faster and coming more frequently than ever before. Our news operation has been working remotely as part of social distancing efforts. And we have had a first-row seat to see how this pandemic has affected the businesses and people who make this community what it is.

Over the years, I’ve heard that many readers enjoy our work because it is “positive,” a break from the bad news. Much of the content we write now clearly is not that. It’s unlike anything any of us have ever produced.

With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you, but to give you the information you need in order to stay safe, informed and connected. We want to keep things in context in order to help you make decisions. We want to highlight the things going on in our community—good and bad—that might affect you during this extraordinary time.

Our editorial staff has been working around the clock to produce dozens of articles, approaching life in Mercer County and beyond from every angle imaginable. Check out this website for up-to-the-minute news and community-focused features.

Many of the items you see here are the result of community members letting us know what they’re seeing and doing as COVID-19 makes its presence felt in our area. We’ve always enjoyed having this kind of relationship with our readers, but we need your help more than ever. Tell us your questions. Let us know what you’re seeing, what we should investigate and if we’re missing something. Send us your news tips to news AT communitynews.org.

More than ever we need community. It may seem like an odd thing to say when schools have closed, events are being cancelled and people are shutting themselves in for extended periods of time. But sticking together as a community is the only way we survive this in one piece.

This is especially true for our small, family-owned businesses—including Community News Service—which rely on the community for their survival. So, please support them. Their fate is ours.

I leave you with one last thought. After speaking with my in-laws in Italy, including one aunt who works in a hospital in a hard-hit area in the country’s north, I implore everyone to take the threat this virus poses seriously.

Listen to the advice coming from medical and health professionals. They have taken an oath to protect your best interest. They have no stake in overselling or underplaying this pandemic.

Be well, and maybe I’ll see you on one of my walks around the block. Just don’t come too close.

Thanks, as always, for reading.