The nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment needed in the battle against COVID-19 is impacting first responders and health care professionals in Mercer County, and the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management is asking for help.

The OEM is seeking donations of medical masks and gloves and other protective gear to help safely equip first responders and health care professionals.

If you, your organization or someone you know can donate of any of the items listed below to aid Mercer County’s first responders and health care professionals, you can complete the electronic PPE Equipment Donation Form or download the PPE-Equipment Donation Form and email it to the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management at oem@mercercounty.org or fax it to (609) 799-7067. You can also call OEM at (609) 281-7228.

The equipment needed includes:

• N95 Masks

• Eye Protectors (Face Shield; Goggles; Other Eye Protectors)

• Sterile Gowns

• Medically Rated Gloves

• Regular Masks

• Surgical Masks

• Procedural Masks

• Alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in health care during this historic pandemic

• Disinfectant Wipes

• Other Disinfecting Products