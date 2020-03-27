The pod must go on! Diccon Hyatt is back with another fascinating tale of the Garden State’s forgotten history. This time, it’s a particularly timely tale, for better or for worse. This one is a must listen:
When the Spanish Flu hit Philadelphia in 1918, it first overwhelmed the hospitals, then the morgues, then the gravediggers. The catastrophe was the fault of one man, public health director Wilmer Krusen, who allowed a Liberty Bond parade that spread the disease at a catastrophic rate. But was Krusen really at fault?
We spoke with James Higgins, a history at Rider University, whose research challenges the commonly told story.
