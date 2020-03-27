If you’re looking for a respite from these trying times, local libraries say they are ready to provide some.

The Mercer County Library System’s buildings are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it continues to serve its patrons, seeking to keep them engaged with expanded free, online content.

Visitors to the MCLS website can access online magazines, eBooks, television shows and movies, comic books, audiobooks and music.

How-to videos for using the library’s’ virtual resources may be found on the MCLS YouTube channel, as well as computer classes taught by Keith Beagin, system technology trainer.

The Kids’ Page or the MCLS YouTube channel provide access to online story times in English and Spanish, crafts, music and science sessions, and activities presented by youth services librarians.

Content is being added daily to the library’s Facebook page, including Tuesday Trivia Night events, where people can tune in every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for trivia games, and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. for discussions of readily available short stories. A library card is not necessary to visit any of the library’s social media pages.

The always available Virtual Branch page of the library’s website and the blog that can be found on the main page of the library’s website have links to a wide variety of information for school work, personal research or just curiosity. Reference questions are being answered remotely via the eReference service Ask a Librarian.

Don’t have an MCLS library card, but think you are eligible for one? Staff will issue temporary cards between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, until the library reopens to the public, emailing an access barcode. For more information about this new and temporary service, click here.

Princeton Public Library is closed, but staff members are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by chat, by phone (314-635-0410) or via email to answer questions and help you connect with our digital resources.

The Hamilton Township Public Library is closed, but continues to provide access to online and digital content from its website. Material will not be collected, fines are suspended and holds will be held until after the library reopens.

Hopewell Public Library is closed with all April events canceled. No materials are due until the library reopens, fines will be waived and account expirations will be suspended until a week after the library reopens. The library has been active on Facebook.

Pennington Public Library is closed, but has actively been posting resources and content on its website and to its Facebook page.

The Trenton Free Public Library is closed but still offering access to services like Flipster, a digital magazine service. During the closure, checked out materials should be kept at home, with due dates extended and no overdue fines to be charged. The library has been active on Facebook.