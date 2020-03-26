The State of New Jersey now has 6,876 confirmed cases of coronavirus/Covid-19 infection, with 111 of those affected being from Mercer County. 81 deaths in the state have now been attributed to the virus, an increase in 19 since yesterday.

This is the latest report from the state, which has updated the data on its NJ Covid-19 dashboard.

The new figures represent an increase of 29 cases in Mercer and 2,474 in the state. The percentage increases are 35% and 36%, respectively.

NJ.com reports that in his daily briefing from the Trenton War Memorial, Gov. Phil Murphy gave a county-by-county breakdown on the 19 deceased patients: 4 from Essex County, 3 from Bergen, 3 from Middlesex, 2 from Burlington, 2 from Monmouth, 2 from Morris and 1 each from Ocean, Passaic and Somerset counties.

Mercer County’s 12 municipalities have been inconsistent in reporting new cases of Covid-19 within their borders. Only Princeton is providing daily updates, reporting a total of 14 positive test results yesterday to the website princetoncovid.org.

Hamilton Township sent out a media release yesterday, and Lawrence (yesterday) and West Windsor (Tuesday) gave updated figure on Facebook.

Robbinsville has gone on record as saying it will not update the community on new cases unless it will “help safeguard the public.”

The county has said that all town-level inquiries should be directed to municipal health departments.