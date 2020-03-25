Trenton Water Works customers will soon have new ways to manage their accounts, according to a media release sent out by the water works today.

The Water Works says that a new online system, powered by Invoice Cloud, will go live on Monday, March 30. Once customers establish web accounts using their e-mail address, they will be able to choose from a variety of bill paying options including credit card, debit card, electronic check and text message.

Customers will also be able to set up an autopay system and set up paperless billing with email or text reminders. Customers will also be able to use the site to make a one-time payment.

As of now, in-person credit card payments can be made to customer service at TWW’s operations center, 333 Cortland Street in Trenton. At present, TWW only accepts cash at its payment windows at Trenton City Hall, 319 E. State St.

“We continue to examine ways to improve the service experience for our customers,” said Michael Walker, chief of communications and community relations for Trenton Water Works. “We have hired additional customer service representatives, installed a new phone system, rolled out new call-center software, and expanded training to improve customer

service. More enhancements are on the horizon.”

The Trenton Water Works services more than 200,000 people in Trenton, parts of Hamilton Township, Ewing Township, Lawrence Township and Hopewell Township.