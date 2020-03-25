The Covid-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, created by the Princeton Area Community Foundation to help those who have been affected by reduced or lost income, food or housing insecurities, and health and childcare needs due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, is currently accepting grant applications.

The foundation says many nonprofits have been struggling to serve their clients and fulfill their missions, while taking measures to protect the well being of their staffs. Many of the most vulnerable residents that the foundation serves rely on nonprofits every day.

So the foundation has worked with more than a dozen other funders to create the Covid-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, as it knows that charitable organizations help strengthen the community.

“We want to respond to the short-term immediate needs in our communities in the face of this crisis, as well as the long-term needs that we expect to arise,” reads an email sent out by PACF.

The foundation says it will work with government leaders, private foundations and nonprofit organizations to assess and rapidly respond to local needs.

Applications will be accepted daily, with a 3 p.m. deadline. Grants submitted after that time will be considered on the following day. Once an application is approved, the foundation says it will work to expedite a grant, although timelines may vary depending on the volume of applications received.

Requests are for unrestricted support and the foundation asks that these requests be realistic in their amount. “Fundraising efforts are constant, but resources are limited, and the goal is to meet as many needs as possible,” reads the release.

Applications for short-term, immediate or longer-term needs are acceptable. If applying for short-term immediate funding, applicants may also apply for long-term funding at a later date, as long as funds are still available.

Applications are only accepted electronically through the foundation’s online grants portal.

To learn more about the Princeton Area Community Foundation Covid-19 Relief & Recovery Fund visit the foundation’s Fund web page.