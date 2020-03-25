The Township of Robbinsville will be holding its township council meeting on Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m. by remote access due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Residents are encouraged to participate electronically through conference call by phone or by computer. Access is intended only for residents.

To join the meeting by phone, call (425) 436-6355 and enter access code 543301#.

Residents can call in up to 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts at 6 p.m. All call-ins will be muted to reduce any confusion and so that the council meeting can be heard.

If joining by computer, follow these instructions:

Go to join.freeconferencecall.com/micheles922

Access code should be 543301

Click “Join Online Meeting”

Enter name and email address

Click “Join”

Enable computer audio by clicking on the phone icon at the top of the screen

Click on Mic & Speakers

Click “Yes” on the popup box that says “Let www.freeconferencecall.com use your microphone?”

Note that it may take a few minutes to hear audio on your computer.

Even though remote, public participation will still be part of the meeting for both phone and computer listeners.

Once it is time for questions and answers, listeners will be prompted by an announcement to participate.

Phone callers will dial *6 to get in line to make a comment or ask a question

Computer users will need a microphone to ask a question verbally or may write a message by clicking the Chat icon

For verbal questions, wait for the automated voice message, “Ask your question now”

The resident will then be taken off mute for the question

Note that name and address must be stated before all comments.

To streamline meetings amid the Covid-19 outbreak, questions will be answered via email after the council meeting.

The township council meetings scheduled for March 26, April 9 and April 23 will all be held starting at 6 p.m.

For any questions about this meeting, email Council@robbinsville.net. For general Robbinsville updates and information visit, www.robbinsville-twp.org/.