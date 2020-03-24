Mercer County’s Office of Economic Development is working with its partners on a variety of programs to provide incentives and assistance to local businesses struggling to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes has said.

“Due to the pandemic, employers have had to make the difficult decision of laying off their staff or face imminent closure,” Hughes said in a media release. “Through our most recent partnership with the UCEDC, we are confident that financial assistance can be dedicated to our Capital Region immediately.”

The UCEDC Crisis Relief Loan Program will now offer a low-interest, quick-response, working capital loan program in response to COVID-19. Through the program, small-business owners can borrow up to $15,000 at 2 percent for up to five years with no collateral requirements to meet their COVID-19 crisis needs.

The Crisis Relief Loan Program is designed to provide broad access to working capital. The program features a quick turnaround (after completing the application requirements), no collateral requirements, no pre-payment penalties, and no processing or application fees.

The specific eligibility requirements can be found on the Mercer County Economic Development and UCEDC web pages. Apply online by filling out a Loan Pre-Qualification Form or speak to a loan officer directly at 908-527-1166.

Hughes said the county also is engaging with other resources through its partnerships at the federal and state level.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan offered under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance Program provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. SBA disaster loans can be used to repair or replace items caused by this pandemic including real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, and inventory and business assets. More information is available at the SBA website.