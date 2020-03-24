Capital Health Medical Center — Hopewell is asking the community to help out during the Covid-19 crisis with donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The hospital reports being in need of the following items: N95 protective face masks, full-face plastic shields, plastic goggles and alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 60% isopropyl alcohol).

Anyone who is able to help should call (609) 394-6090.

“At Capital Health, our front line staff stands ready to provide safe care to you and your loved ones during this crisis – but like all hospitals across our region, we need our community’s support. Help us be a part of the COVID-19 response effort by donating protective equipment during this extraordinary time,” reads a message from Capital Health posted to Facebook.