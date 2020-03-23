There’s a new website out there for Princetonians who want to get the latest community updates during the Covid-19 crisis.

Princetoncovid.org is a joint website launched by the Princeton Public Library in partnership with the municipality of Princeton and Princeton Public Schools. The site features daily updates from Mayor Liz Lempert, up-to-date info on local test results including the number of positive and negative results, as well as a variety of information about available resources, open businesses and more.

The site’s page of open businesses includes lists of grocery stores, restaurants and retail shops that remain open. Businesses can also submit new information about their open status or hours on the site. It appears that not all businesses have been updated since Gov. Phil Murphy issued Executive Order 107 requiring all nonessential businesses to close.