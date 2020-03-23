A grassroots campaign started last week by a Hopewell resident raised more than $13,000 to support borough restaurants during the Covid-19 crisis.

David Friedrich, the principal of Hopewell Elementary School and the person who orchestrated the campaign, posted the results of the effort to his Facebook page today. Friedrich says that more than a hundred people purchased more than 225 gift cards worth more than $10,000. In addition, contributors pledged more than $3,000 to support restaurant staff members whose hours have been negatively affected by the crisis.

After Gov. Phil Murphy ordered restaurants to close except for take-out and delivery service, Friedrich created a Google doc and shared it locally on social media. Contributors who accessed the document could buy gift cards or donate money to support restaurant staff. Friedrich was “blown away” by the response.

“Our local restaurants are really the backbone of the community,” Friedrich says. “When my family experienced a house fire two years ago, the restaurants were among the first to step up and help my family personally with complimentary gift cards. And as a local principal, I can tell you that our restaurants regularly step up and provide complimentary services. And I felt it was time to give back to them.”

The campaign lasted for two days last week and afterward, Friedrich visited each restaurant to buy the gift cards and then deliver them to the contributors.

“I felt like it was so important for two reasons: number one, our restaurant owners needed some cash flow coming in. But just as importantly, they needed to see that the community was behind them,” Friedrich says.