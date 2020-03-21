Hamilton’s health department is reporting that the township has two new reported positive cases of Covid-19: a 48-year-old woman and a 30-year old man. That brings the total number of reported Hamilton cases to five.

The health department says two of the five are currently hospitalized, with the other three in self isolation at home. Hamilton had reported on Wednesday that a 48-year-old man and 28-year-old woman had tested positive and were not hospitalized.

They had also reported on Friday that a 63-year-old Hamilton man had also tested positive and was in the hospital, but doing well. The Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System is no longer reporting on pending cases, but one can presume that there will be more.

The township is prohibited by law from revealing personal information about the individuals. Standard procedure is for the health department to contact any and all who may have crossed paths with the infected individuals.

For general questions about COVID-19 please dial 2-1-1, text “NJCOVID” to 898-211, or visit covid19.nj.gov.

This story was edited to clarify that there are now 5 total positive cases reported in the township and to add a paragraph about why the individuals have not been and likely will not be identified.

