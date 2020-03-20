Robbinsville’s first case of COVID-19 has been identified.

The Robbinsville Township Office of Emergency Management and the West Windsor Health Department made the announcement March 20.

The health department received notification of the test results on the evening of March 20 and notified close contacts of this individual residing in town. The health investigation is ongoing, and contacts outside the jurisdiction also are being notified by public health officials.

The patient has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating at home. Individuals who came in close contact are being informed to take preventative measures to stop further spread of the virus. Those who are identified as close contacts must remain home for 14 days following exposure and self-monitor for symptoms. Public health officials will all monitor these individuals via telephone.

Mayor Dave Fried and Health Officer Jill Swanson said they strongly encourage the public to reach out to family members and neighbors at highest risk for COVID-19 infection. The elderly and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable to serious health outcomes. They also recommend checking in by telephone to ensure that they have adequate supplies.

“Working together, we can help lessen the impact of this outbreak in the community by doing our part to flatten the curve,” they said.

For more information, visit the West Windsor Township website, the New Jersey Department of Health website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.