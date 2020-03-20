In the mid-1800’s, the isolation of the Sourlands region made it a refuge for some, and was a place where black people could own land and establish their own communities. (See Episode 2). But the isolation also meant that the mountains could be lawless. Historian Jim Davidson, in his talk, “The Dark Side of the Sourlands” discusses the mayhem, murder, and disappearances that made this region “New Jersey’s Bermuda Triangle.”