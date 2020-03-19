Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Plainsboro Township.

Middlesex County, which acts as the department of health for Plainsboro, has informed township officials that two people have tested positive for the disease, Plainsboro Township Administrator Anthony Cancro has confirmed.

The county, which has a total of 42 cases as of late afternoon yesterday, first reported the cases via its Twitter account, @MiddlesexCntyNJ, on March 17.

The county has said it will tweet out updates on the number of people testing positive in the county every day at 3 p.m. The latest news from the county can be found on its website.

***

Meanwhile, the township has release the following information regarding the status of township facilities and services:

Due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, the township will be closed to the public for all normal municipal office and building operations through Friday, March 27. Critical operational staff and department directors will be onsite through Friday, March 27.

All recreation programs, meetings and events (which includes the Wicoff House Museum classes and events) remain suspended through Friday, March 27. All parks and playgrounds (including the Plainsboro Preserve and the dog park) will be closed to the public. Food Pantry distribution will be scheduled by appointment only.

Tax payments can be made on-line through the Tax Collectors webpage.

The Plainsboro Township Public Library will remain closed through Friday, March 27. Library staff would like to remind everyone that they can borrow e-books and e-audiobooks at eLibraryNJ, download magazines at RB Digital, watch films, documentaries, and Great Course classes at Kanopy and research topics through their databases.

All municipal court sessions have been cancelled through Friday, March 27. Court fines can be paid on-line through the state website.

Applications for a marriage/civil union license will be done by appointment only through the Township Clerk’s Office. Requests for certified copies of vital records (birth/marriage/death) may be done online through the state website.

For local mail in options please contact the Clerk’s Office at 609-799-0909 ext. 2547 for more information.

The Township will re-evaluate closure status on Friday, March 27 to determine if this schedule should be extended, modified or normal operations resumed on Monday, March 30.

For current updates and information, go to the township website at plainsboronj.com.