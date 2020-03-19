West Windsor officials have announced that one person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the township.

Mayor Hemant Marathe said that the township health department received notification of the test results today, and has initiated an investigation to identify those who have come into close contacts with the person.

The patient has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home under direction of health officials. Individuals who came into close contact with this person will be contacted by the health department and informed to take preventative measures to prevent further spread of illness. Close contacts are defined as people who had prolonged or close personal interaction with a positive COVID-19 case.

Persons identified as close contacts must remain home for 14 days following exposure and self-monitor for symptoms. Health officials will monitor these contacts periodically during this period.

“The public is advised to practice social distancing, avoid crowds and take every day preventative steps to protect themselves and others,” said a statement released by the township. “It is very important to stay home when you are ill and avoid others with symptoms. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Cover your coughs and sneezes using a tissue or sleeve.”

Marathe and health officer Jill Swanson said they “strongly encourage the public to reach out to family members and neighbors that are at highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

Elderly people and those with underlying medical condition are the most vulnerable to serious health outcomes.

“Please look around you to identify the people in your life who are at-risk and take immediate steps to help them remain in their homes and away from crowded stores and venues, sad the statement. “Check in by telephone on a regular basis to ensure that they have adequate supplies and remain healthy. Working together as a team we can help lessen the impact of this outbreak on our local community.”

For more information, visit the West Windsor Township website at westwindsornj.org or the New Jersey Department of Health website at nj.gov/health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.