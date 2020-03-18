Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all restaurants in the state to close for dine-in service due to the Covid-19 crisis. However, restaurants are permitted to offer food for pick-up and delivery between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

In this post we have gathered the latest information on area restaurants, including contact info, pick-up and delivery options, specials, and more.

We will keep updating this article as often as we are able. Check back in any time you are hungry and looking to support a local restaurant. Last updated: March 18 at 7:26 p.m.



Hamilton

Blend Bar & Bistro (menu) (beer menu)

911 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-245-8887 (accepting orders by text)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pickup, delivery (DoorDash)

Beer (including growlers to go), wine, spirits

Specials: Offering “family portion” menu for day-by-day or weekly ordering.

Brothers Pizza (menu)

871 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-586-2797

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: (valid as of March 18) 20% off entire check for pick-up only. $10 family pizza kits.

Classic Sub Shop (menu)

1164 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

by Phone: 609-631-0404

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Sundays)

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, UberEats)

Dairy Queen (menu)

200 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-581 2722

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Pickup (drive-through)

DeLorenzo’s Pizza (menu)

147 Sloan Ave., Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-393-2952

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

Specials (valid as of March 18): All purchased gift cards will be discounted 20%. Order two large pies and receive one large salad (mixed or Caesar) for free.

Hamilton Tap and Grill (menu)

557 U.S. Route 130, Hamilton NJ 08691

Phone: 609-905-0925

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

Jersey Mike’s Subs (menu)

950 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-587-6606

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery via phone or Jersey Mike’s app; Delivery via Grubhub

Killarney’s Publick House (menu)

1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-586-1166

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 pm.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Mamma Rosa’s Restaurant

572 Klockner Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-588-5454

Hours: Lunch and dinner until 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Pete’s Steakhouse Tavern

523 White Horse Ave., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-585-8008

Hours: call restaurant for hours

Curbside pickup

The Stone Terrace by John Henry’s

Temporarily closed

2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-581-8855

Email: info@thestoneterrace.com

Uno Pizzeria & Grill (menu) (beer menu)

225 Sloan Ave., Hamilton 08619

Phone: 609-894-0864

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (local, DoorDash, UberEat, Grubhub)

Draft beer in growlers and crowlers, bottled beer, bottled wine

Lawrence

China Chef (menu)

160 Lawrenceville Pennington Road #2, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-895-1818

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Fedora Bistro & Cafe (menu)

2633 Main St., Lawrence NJ 08648

Pay by phone: (609) 895-0844

Hours: 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Curbside pick-up, Delivery

Specials: Build-Your-Own Pizza kits for $10. Includes a large pizza dough, tomato sauce, cheese and one topping. Coupons.

The Gingered Peach

Temporarily closed

2 Gordon Ave., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-896-5848

Specials: Can donate or buy gift cards to benefit bakery employees.

La Taqueria (menu)

1143 Lawrenceville Road (Route 206), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-882-2273

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Ewing

Blooming Grove Inn (menu)

234 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-1150

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Specials: Catering trays available for pick-up or delivery (10-mile radius)

Cafe Seventy-Two (menu)

72 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-0087

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: 20% off gift cards, kids under 12 eat free with purchase of adult meal.

Chuck’s Big Time BBQ

1980 N. Olden Ave., Ewing NJ 08618

Phone: 609-882-2140

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

King’s Pizzarama (menu)

299 Ewingville Road, Ewing NJ 08638

Phone: 609-882-3042

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

New York Bagel & Deli

1097 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-0078

Hours: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pick-up only

Red Star Pizza (menu)

608 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing NJ 08528

Phone: 609-406-1600

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Revere Restaurant (menu)

802 River Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-6365

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (UberEats)

Salerno’s III (menu)

1292 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Pay by phone: (609) 833-0700

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Curbside pick-up, Delivery

Special Pizza City

1597 N. Olden Ave. Ext., Ewing NJ 08638

Phone: 609-393-0330

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

West Windsor



Masa Sushi

Closed until March 31

Phone: 609-520-8883

Email: masa8restaurant@hotmail.com

Hopewell Valley

Entrata

9 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-333-9900

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Taking orders starting at noon.

Pick-up only

Specials: Daily specials posted on Facebook

Mizuki Asian Bistro (menu)

800B Denow Road Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-6900

Hours: Noon to 7:30 p.m.

Pick-up only

Specials: Serving regular menu excluding lunch specials

Nomad Pizza

10 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-6623

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

Pick-up only

Specials: Limited menu.

Sourland Mountain Spirits (distillery)

130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell NJ 08525

Pay by Phone: 609-333-8575

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Bar closed; bottles available for pick-up or local delivery. Purchase online or by phone

Princeton

Conte’s Pizza and Bar (menu)

339 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-8041

Hours: Open until 8 p.m.

Pick-up only

Nomad Pizza

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-285-5187

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

Pick-up only

Specials: Limited menu.

Trenton

Finca Cafe (menu)

862 S. Broad St., Trenton NJ 08611

Phone: 609-571-9211

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pickup only

Allentown

La Piazza Ristorante (menu)

11 Church St., Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-208-0640

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery (within 3 mile radius; $10 minimum order)

Specials: Offering three “family meals” from $36 to $65

Woody’s Towne Cafe

27 S. Main St., Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-257-5722

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bordentown

Properly Fueled (menu)

Phone: 609-424-0036

Hours: until 3 p.m.

Pick-up, delivery (Grubhub)

Specials: Every customer that orders this week will receive a free 8oz cup of our winter elixir. This drink composed of elderberry, rosehips, orange, cinnamon, and hibiscus tea.

Town & Country Diner

Temporarily closed

Phone: 609-298-1711

Email: info@townandcountrydiner.com

Villa Mannino Ristorante (menu)

73 U.S. Route 130, Bordentown NJ 08620

Phone: 609-298-9000

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: posted daily on Facebook

Chesterfield

Old York Country Club Restaurant

228 Old York Road, Chesterfield NJ 08515

Phone: 609-298-3322, Ext. 124

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pick-up only