Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all restaurants in the state to close for dine-in service due to the Covid-19 crisis. However, restaurants are permitted to offer food for pick-up and delivery between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
In this post we have gathered the latest information on area restaurants, including contact info, pick-up and delivery options, specials, and more.
We will keep updating this article as often as we are able. Check back in any time you are hungry and looking to support a local restaurant. Last updated: March 18 at 7:26 p.m.
Community News is an entirely ad-supported media company. We want to list everything we can, but are prioritizing local restaurants who have chosen to advertise with us.
Send us your local restaurant news: news AT communitynews.org.
Hamilton
Blend Bar & Bistro (menu) (beer menu)
911 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690
Phone: 609-245-8887 (accepting orders by text)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pickup, delivery (DoorDash)
Beer (including growlers to go), wine, spirits
Specials: Offering “family portion” menu for day-by-day or weekly ordering.
Brothers Pizza (menu)
871 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690
Phone: 609-586-2797
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)
Specials: (valid as of March 18) 20% off entire check for pick-up only. $10 family pizza kits.
Classic Sub Shop (menu)
1164 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690
by Phone: 609-631-0404
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Sundays)
Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, UberEats)
Dairy Queen (menu)
200 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton NJ 08690
Phone: 609-581 2722
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Pickup (drive-through)
DeLorenzo’s Pizza (menu)
147 Sloan Ave., Hamilton NJ 08619
Phone: 609-393-2952
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)
Specials (valid as of March 18): All purchased gift cards will be discounted 20%. Order two large pies and receive one large salad (mixed or Caesar) for free.
Hamilton Tap and Grill (menu)
557 U.S. Route 130, Hamilton NJ 08691
Phone: 609-905-0925
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)
Jersey Mike’s Subs (menu)
950 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690
Phone: 609-587-6606
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pickup, Delivery via phone or Jersey Mike’s app; Delivery via Grubhub
Killarney’s Publick House (menu)
1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08619
Phone: 609-586-1166
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 pm.
Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)
Mamma Rosa’s Restaurant
572 Klockner Road, Hamilton NJ 08619
Phone: 609-588-5454
Hours: Lunch and dinner until 8 p.m.
Pickup, Delivery
Pete’s Steakhouse Tavern
523 White Horse Ave., Hamilton NJ 08610
Phone: 609-585-8008
Hours: call restaurant for hours
Curbside pickup
The Stone Terrace by John Henry’s
Temporarily closed
2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton NJ 08690
Phone: 609-581-8855
Email: info@thestoneterrace.com
Uno Pizzeria & Grill (menu) (beer menu)
225 Sloan Ave., Hamilton 08619
Phone: 609-894-0864
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pickup, Delivery (local, DoorDash, UberEat, Grubhub)
Draft beer in growlers and crowlers, bottled beer, bottled wine
Lawrence
China Chef (menu)
160 Lawrenceville Pennington Road #2, Lawrence NJ 08648
Phone: 609-895-1818
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery
Fedora Bistro & Cafe (menu)
2633 Main St., Lawrence NJ 08648
Pay by phone: (609) 895-0844
Hours: 10 a.m to 8 p.m.
Curbside pick-up, Delivery
Specials: Build-Your-Own Pizza kits for $10. Includes a large pizza dough, tomato sauce, cheese and one topping. Coupons.
The Gingered Peach
Temporarily closed
2 Gordon Ave., Lawrence NJ 08648
Phone: 609-896-5848
Specials: Can donate or buy gift cards to benefit bakery employees.
La Taqueria (menu)
1143 Lawrenceville Road (Route 206), Lawrence NJ 08648
Phone: 609-882-2273
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pickup only
Ewing
Blooming Grove Inn (menu)
234 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628
Phone: 609-882-1150
Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery
Specials: Catering trays available for pick-up or delivery (10-mile radius)
Cafe Seventy-Two (menu)
72 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08628
Phone: 609-882-0087
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)
Specials: 20% off gift cards, kids under 12 eat free with purchase of adult meal.
Chuck’s Big Time BBQ
1980 N. Olden Ave., Ewing NJ 08618
Phone: 609-882-2140
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery
King’s Pizzarama (menu)
299 Ewingville Road, Ewing NJ 08638
Phone: 609-882-3042
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery
New York Bagel & Deli
1097 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628
Phone: 609-882-0078
Hours: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pick-up only
Red Star Pizza (menu)
608 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing NJ 08528
Phone: 609-406-1600
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery
Revere Restaurant (menu)
802 River Road, Ewing NJ 08628
Phone: 609-882-6365
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Curbside pickup, Delivery (UberEats)
Salerno’s III (menu)
1292 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628
Pay by phone: (609) 833-0700
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Curbside pick-up, Delivery
Special Pizza City
1597 N. Olden Ave. Ext., Ewing NJ 08638
Phone: 609-393-0330
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery
West Windsor
Masa Sushi
Closed until March 31
Phone: 609-520-8883
Email: masa8restaurant@hotmail.com
Hopewell Valley
Entrata
9 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525
Phone: 609-333-9900
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Taking orders starting at noon.
Pick-up only
Specials: Daily specials posted on Facebook
Mizuki Asian Bistro (menu)
800B Denow Road Pennington NJ 08534
Phone: 609-737-6900
Hours: Noon to 7:30 p.m.
Pick-up only
Specials: Serving regular menu excluding lunch specials
Nomad Pizza
10 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525
Phone: 609-466-6623
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Pick-up only
Specials: Limited menu.
Sourland Mountain Spirits (distillery)
130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell NJ 08525
Pay by Phone: 609-333-8575
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Bar closed; bottles available for pick-up or local delivery. Purchase online or by phone
Princeton
Conte’s Pizza and Bar (menu)
339 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540
Phone: 609-921-8041
Hours: Open until 8 p.m.
Pick-up only
Nomad Pizza
301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540
Phone: 609-285-5187
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Pick-up only
Specials: Limited menu.
Trenton
Finca Cafe (menu)
862 S. Broad St., Trenton NJ 08611
Phone: 609-571-9211
Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pickup only
Allentown
La Piazza Ristorante (menu)
11 Church St., Allentown NJ 08501
Phone: 609-208-0640
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pick-up, Delivery (within 3 mile radius; $10 minimum order)
Specials: Offering three “family meals” from $36 to $65
Woody’s Towne Cafe
27 S. Main St., Allentown NJ 08501
Phone: 609-257-5722
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bordentown
Properly Fueled (menu)
Phone: 609-424-0036
Hours: until 3 p.m.
Pick-up, delivery (Grubhub)
Specials: Every customer that orders this week will receive a free 8oz cup of our winter elixir. This drink composed of elderberry, rosehips, orange, cinnamon, and hibiscus tea.
Town & Country Diner
Temporarily closed
Phone: 609-298-1711
Email: info@townandcountrydiner.com
Villa Mannino Ristorante (menu)
73 U.S. Route 130, Bordentown NJ 08620
Phone: 609-298-9000
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)
Specials: posted daily on Facebook
Chesterfield
Old York Country Club Restaurant
228 Old York Road, Chesterfield NJ 08515
Phone: 609-298-3322, Ext. 124
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pick-up only