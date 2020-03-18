An urgent care company has set up drive-thru testing for the coronavirus at its locations in West Windsor and Ewing townships.

InFocus Urgent Care has tested more than 100 people this week, according to Dr. Seeta Arjun, medical director and CEO.

The centers are located in the Windsor Plaza Shopping Center on Princeton-Hightstown Road in West Windsor and in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey on Route 31 in Ewing.

Patients who are suffering from a cough, troubled breathing or a fever can call ahead to get screened before being tested to make sure they meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing dictated by the Centers for Disease Control.

If the criteria are met, an appointment for the test will then be set up. Upon arrival, a worker from the center will come out to the patient’s car and administer the test. Arjun said that results for the coronavirus test generally take about three days.

The center is also are testing for strep throat and the flu, which have similar symptoms as the coronavirus.

Call (609) 799-7009 for a screening and to set up an appointment.