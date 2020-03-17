The City of Trenton has had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced this afternoon.

The 48-year-old female has been under self-quarantine since being tested on March 11.

“We’ve been preparing for weeks now,” asserted Trenton’s executive Gusciora. “We knew that the Capital City would not be an exception. The time is now for every single Trentonian to call their neighbors, check on one another, and practice isolating themselves as best they can.”

Mayor Gusciora declared a State of Emergency on March 14. The city says that more details will be released as it gathers information.