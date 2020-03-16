Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in Lawrence Township, increasing the total in Mercer County to six.

The Lawrence Township Health Department, in a statement, said it was notified March 15 that two members of a family in the township tested positive for COVID-19. Both people have been under home quarantine.

The Lawrence Township Health Department has conducted interviews with the individuals who tested positive to identify close contacts who are at elevated risk of potential exposure. These at-risk individuals are being contacted by the health department to advise them about precautions to take to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a statement from Lawrence Township. These individuals will be asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive cases.

Lawrence Township has asked its residents to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of the virus in the community, including:

Avoid crowds

Stay home when you are sick

Maintain a distance of six feet from others

Wash your hands frequently

The first four people identified as having COVID-19 in Mercer County live in Princeton Township, and all attended a Feb. 29 house party in Princeton Township. At least five other people from out of state who attended that party have also tested positive for the coronavirus.