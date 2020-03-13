UPDATE: 3 p.m. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announces that there are 21 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 50. Included in that 21 is Mercer County’s first case, a 49-year-old Princeton Township woman. Eighty additional people are under investigation at the state lab.

Murphy also said that more school closings are possible, and that it is an “inevitability that every district will be closed for a prolonged period of time.” So far, in Mercer County, Hamilton, Hopewell Valley, Lawrence, Princeton, Robbinsville and West Windsor-Plainsboro have shut down school buildings for at least two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.

The governor added that the state Motor Vehicle Commission has extended by two months the expiration date of any MVC document that was set to expire before May 31. The documents, such as a license or registration, will be automatically extended, Murphy said.

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m. Princeton Health Department says woman, 49, is town’s first documented case of Covid-19.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. The Hamilton Township School District will switch to remote learning starting Monday, March 16. Superintendent Scott Rocco said, in a letter, he expects the remote learning plan to be in effect for a minimum of two weeks.

All events and activities, including sports, are suspended.

Rocco said the district worked with its food service provider to be able to feed breakfast and lunch to students who need it. The goal, Rocco said, is to provide five days’ worth of food in one pick-up. The first pick-up date will be Tuesday, March 17, at one of six designated schools: Sunnybrae Elementary, Kuser Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Hamilton High West, Nottingham High or Steinert High. More information will be posted soon to the district website, Rocco said.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m. The Hopewell Valley Regional School District has confirmed it will begin remote learning Monday, March 16. School buildings will be closed until March 29.

HVRSD joins Lawrence, Princeton, Robbinsville, West Windsor-Plainsboro and the Hun School of Princeton as those to have closed school buildings and moved to remote learning. and continuing through March 29.

As of noon today, all HVRSD activities have been cancelled or postponed, and all facility use, events and rental activities will be cancelled. Athletic practices and competitions are canceled until further notice.

UPDATE: 11:43 a.m. The Hun School of Princeton, currently on spring break, will commence with distance learning on March 26, with plans to resume regular classses on April 14.

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m. School districts in Mercer County have started to move to remote learning in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

As of 11:15 a.m. March 13, the school districts of Lawrence, Princeton, Robbinsville and West Windsor-Plainsboro have all closed school buildings starting Monday, March 16.

Both Lawrence and Robbinsville anticipate re-opening Tuesday, April 14, using an early April spring break period to assess the situation. The Princeton Public School District will be closed initially through Friday, March 27. West Windsor-Plainsboro did not indicate, in a post on its website, a date when it might re-open school buildings.

Robbinsville Schools superintendent Kathie Foster, in a March 13 letter to the community, also included Hopewell Valley in a list of school districts that would be moving to remote learning. The Hopewell Valley Regional School District, however, has not made an announcement of that kind yet.

“We know that this will be challenging for our families and for our staff,” Foster wrote. “What has kept me up over the past few nights is recognizing the furious pace that this virus can spread. In good conscience, we feel a responsibility to try to mitigate the growing number of presumptive and potential official cases of the coronavirus. Although we do not have a confirmed case yet, if we wait until one is identified it will be too late to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

* * *

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes declared a countywide state of emergency March 13, an action Hughes said will help coordinate the local response to the spread of COVID-19.

Hughes’ order authorizes county agencies to assist municipal governments in containing, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The executive order also allows Mercer County and its municipalities to seek federal reimbursement for their coronavirus response.

The Mercer County Library System suspended all in-branch library programming, outreach, and the use of our community rooms by outside groups, beginning March 13 until further notice, in an attempt to keep people from congregating. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy essentially banned gatherings of more than 250 people within the state starting March 12 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All meetings scheduled for the Hamilton Township Free Public Library, which is not part of the Mercer County system, also have been cancelled. The library buildings, however, remain open.

The state announced March 12 six new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, bringing the total to 29. Thirty-seven more are under investigation.

There have been no positive cases in Mercer County as of March 12, but the virus has been found in residents of four surrounding New Jersey counties: Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset. One of those Burlington County residents is a doctor at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Robbinsville. The 62-year-old male, who recently traveled to Italy with his wife, was asymptomatic when he returned to the workplace for one day on March 3. Italy is one of four countries the Centers for Disease Control has identified as a “Level 3″ or high-risk.

* * *

Editor’s note: Community News has compiled information from school districts, colleges, universities and governments in the Trenton region regarding their preparations and precautions for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Information is listed after the bolded name of the institution. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

School districts

The Bordentown Regional School District has half days on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

The district is also closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus. Superintendent Edward Forsthoffer said he will communicate any updates or changes to staff, students and parents.

The district is following its standard flu season cleaning cleaning protocol, as well as enacting an enhanced routine that includes more frequent sanitizing of touchpoints, such as water fountains and door handles. Staff is also using approved disinfectants on all solid surfaces in each building every day.

Students and staff should stay home when they are sick, in addition to cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. Everyone should also wash their hands with soap and water often, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The East Windsor Regional School District will follow an early dismissal schedule for students on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16, to allow the district to prepare for a possible public health-related school closure due to COVID-19. Kidcare will remain open.

The district said it is working with state, county and local agencies to monitor the coronavirus situation in an effort to ensure that preparedness plans are appropriate, coordinated and up-to-date. Updated information will be shared on the district’s website at ewrsd.org as it becomes available.

The district has continued or enhanced the following cleaning procedures: using EPA-registered disinfectants on all touchpoints; increasing attention to frequently touched objects like tables, countertops, door handles, door frames, light switches, railings, hand dryers and water fountains; using air scrubbers, portable filtration systems that remove particles, gases and chemicals from the air within a given area; keeping hand soap at sink areas stocked; and supplying all classrooms with an adequate stock of tissues and antibacterial wipes. Buses are cleaned and disinfected using the same cleaning solutions.

EWRSD also recommends that students, staff and parents should avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching the face, stay home if ill, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Families and staff members should keep the district informed of any upcoming trips that will take place outside of the United States.

The Ewing Public Schools closed Friday, March 13, in order to provide teachers in-service time.

EPS posted an update on its website on March 10 outlining its enhanced school cleanliness and disinfection protocols.

These include cleaning all hard surfaces such as cafeteria tables and benches, water fountains/bottle filling stations, all door handles and bathrooms during daily checks. Hard surfaces are cleaned often and repeatedly during periodic checks.

The principals and school nurses at each of the buildings are communicating daily with the head custodian to identify areas of concern, in which case, additional cleaning and sanitizing will be performed, says the district statement.

The district is following guidance released in a memo by the state Department of Education regarding school closures. According to that memo, the opportunity to provide online, distance or home instruction will only count towards the mandated 180 days if school is officially closed by state health officials.

The memo noted that that public health officials have never closed a school, even when influenza outbreaks resulted in absentee rates of 50 to 60 percent.

“At this time, we are currently doing what the guidance memo suggested, exploring, planning and preparing for that possibility,” says the district’s statement. “Our administrative team will work with our teaching staff on this framework. As of this writing, we are still awaiting specific guidelines for this type of learning from state DOE officials, and hope to receive more information shortly.”

The Hamilton Township School District will have a one-session day Friday, March 13. District says shortened school day will allow staff and teachers more time to prepare for potential remote learning due to the spread of COVID-19.

HTSD has implemented a beefed-up daily cleaning and sanitizing plan, using both mechanical and chemical cleaning methods to focus on common touch points. Among the areas of focus are door knobs, sinks, water fountains, computer keyboards, student desks, chairs, cafeteria tables and chairs. The district also has deployed more hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its facilities.

The district has also developed a remote learning plan for students so that instruction may continue at home should schools close. A survey of students taken March 9 showed 83% have the capabilities for online learning at home. HTSD teachers are preparing two weeks’ worth of online lesson plans. The remaining 17% of students will be given textbooks and other materials to take home from school, so that more traditional learning can continue while school buildings are closed, Rocco said.

The district said that HTSD alone cannot close a school or schools, even for remote learning, without state approval and have that day still count toward the required 180 days of instruction. However, if the state or local health department ordered schools closed, remote learning would count as a school day.

Moving forward, HTSD said it will post updates to its website and its social media accounts. The statement also advised parents to update their contact information on the School Messenger and Parent Portal systems.

The Hopewell Valley Regional School District schools have early dismissal Friday, March 13, to allow for teacher planning in the event of a long-term closure.

The district said any further changes to its schedule will be made in conjunction with the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

As a precaution, students will receive materials to take home with them March 13. Grades K-2 will get take-home materials. Grades 3-5 will bring home Chromebooks. Grades 6 -12 will receive a reminder to bring home Chromebooks, chargers, and school materials that may be necessary in the event of a closure.

The district said earlier in the week that it is taking extra cleaning precautions, as is standard procedure during cold and flu season. Custodial staff is disinfecting surfaces in all schools on a nightly basis. Buses and playground equipment are also being disinfected, and the district has been using electrostatic disinfecting misters for the last two years.

Staff has been reminding students to wash their hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of their arms, avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands, keep an arm’s-length distance while talking to people and stay home when sick. Students must be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning to school after illness. The district also has requested parents notify schools if your child has traveled to an area highly impacted by the coronavirus within the past two weeks.

Lawrence Township Public Schools will close Monday, March 16, and move to a virtual/remote learning environment. The district anticipates schools will reopen Tuesday, April 14, after spring break.

LTPS schools have an early dismissal day Friday, March 13. Extracurricular and athletic activities will continue on March 13 at their usual time, according to a statement on the district’s website.

Performances of Lawrence Middle School’s “Frozen, Jr.,” scheduled for Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 were postponed. New dates for the show will be announced when the details are set.

Superintendent Ross Kasun issued a statement March 11 about the district’s preparedness.

The district has established a virtual learning plan that expands upon our existing practices to ensure the continuity of instruction. All students in grades 6-12 already have district-issued Chromebooks, and teachers already use Google Classroom to deliver materials to students.

“We are well equipped to deliver instruction remotely,” Kasun wrote.

Home instruction resources for each grade level will be posted on the district website.

Kasun said the district would notify families of any school closings by the same means we use when announcing school closures for snow days or other reasons.

Should schools close, all athletic events and extracurricular activities including field trips will be canceled. Kasun wrote that the district already has postponed some field trips.

In a website statement on March 6, the district said it is also engaging in enhanced cleaning practices.

“We are taking extra precautions when cleaning our facilities to limit the spread of germs,” the statement said. “Commonly touched areas are given special attention.”

The Princeton Public School District will begin remote learning Monday, March 16. School buildings will be closed initially through Friday, March 27.

Friday, March 13 is an early-release day for Princeton public schools.

The Robbinsville School District has closed all school buildings from March 16 until April 13, and implemented remote learning for that time. The district is on spring break April 6-13.

Foster added that school districts in Montgomery, West Windsor-Plainsboro, Princeton, Hopewell Valley and Lawrence also plan to move to remote learning.

“We know that this will be challenging for our families and for our staff,” superintendent Kathie Foster wrote in a March 13 letter. “What has kept me up over the past few nights is recognizing the furious pace that this virus can spread. In good conscience, we feel a responsibility to try to mitigate the growing number of presumptive and potential official cases of the coronavirus. Although we do not have a confirmed case yet, if we wait until one is identified it will be too late to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

“if we wait until a case is identified, it will be too late to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Foster said the district will assess during spring break whether or not to reopen school on April 14 based upon the recommendations of health department officials.

Schools are also closed Friday, March 13 for staff development. The district asked teachers to use the day for lesson planning.

All after-school activities scheduled for the afternoon of March 12 and all of March 13 were cancelled.

Additional school event cancellations include: Pond Road fifth grade social, March 13; FIRST Robotics competition, March 14 and 15; Attitudes in Reverse Parent Education Night for grades 7 to 12, March 16; Child Assault Prevention Program for first grade parents, March 18; and the Pond Road sixth grade social, March 20.

The Trenton School District closed all schools for students on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 in order to sanitize school buildings.

The West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District has moved to remote learning, starting Monday, March 16. WW-P Schools have an early dismissal Friday, March 13.

All after-school, evening and weekend activities are either cancelled or postponed, starting Sunday, March 15.

Municipal, county and state governments

While there have been no presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Bordentown Township, officials are taking extra precautions starting March 13.

The senior center will close for at least two weeks, and all scheduled activities have been cancelled. The facility will be thoroughly cleaned during this period. Additionally, Town Hall has been consistently cleaned and disinfected.

As of March 13, municipal court will continue on Wednesdays. Those scheduled for court should limit the number of guests, other than those required to appear. Caseloads will be limited, and the township will cooperate with those who are unable to appear due to illness.

The township also advises all municipal staff to stay home if they do not feel well. Operations will continue as much as possible, though some functions may not be able to be fulfilled due to absences. Staff has also been advised to wash their hands, keep workstations clean and wear gloves if necessary.

If residents need to enter the municipal building, they will be greeted from behind glass partitions. Paperwork or payments will be exchanged through slots in the glass. residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter the building.

Hamilton Township has postponed its March 14 St. Patrick’s Day Parade—one of the largest events in the township each year—as has the annual State of the Township address and performances of musicals at Hamilton High School West and Reynolds Middle School.

Martin said the township has received advice from medical professionals in Hamilton to avoid meetings of 50 people or more, which would include gatherings of nearly every township board or body including township council. Martin said he has spoken with township council president Rick Tighe about having the head of every township department review the agenda to see whether there’s any critical or time-sensitive items that need to be passed by the council so that township business may continue.

The township senior center has cancelled all activities through next week, but the building itself is open for seniors to use. Meals provided by the county are still available; a senior center staff member will be stationed outside the center to greet seniors needing meals. The staff member will then radio inside to request a meal be brought out for the person needing one.

The township court system will hear a decreased number of cases each day, and has asked that only the defendants appear to minimize the number of people in the building at one time.

Hopewell Township administrator and CFO Elaine Borges announced March 13 that the township will modify the way it conducts business starting Monday, March 16.

Senior Center hours will be limited to 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during which the Mercer County Nutrition Plan will continue to run. All other senior programs will be cancelled until March 29. The township will reassess on March 26.

All recreation department activities will be cancelled and all municipal fields will be closed through April 12. The township will reassess on April 9. Refunds will be available. For more information, contact the department at (609) 737-3753.

Any meetings scheduled for March 16 to 27 are cancelled, with the exception of the Planning Board, Zoning Board, Board of Health and Township Committee. Seating will be modified to ensure social distancing.

The township municipal building will be closed to visitors March 16 to 27. Doors will remain locked during the day, and visitation will be by appointment only. Residents who need to bring documents to the building can access the drop box located outside the utility door at the northeast corner of the building. If documents are too large for the drop box, call the township and arrange for a document exchange outside of the building on the covered area by the main doors.

Additionally, any outdoor inspections will continue as scheduled. Inspectors working within a structure have been instructed to ask, “Is everyone in the structure feeling well today?” If the answer is “no,” the township will reschedule the inspection.

Lawrence Township municipal manager Kevin Nerwinski, in a blog post, said he met with department heads March 10 to establish a response plan to implement immediately.

The township senior center will remain open for now, but events and programs at the center that involve gatherings of more than 10 people will be cancelled for the next two weeks. The nutritional program will remain in place. Each person entering the senior center will be required to sign in and confirm that they are not experiencing any health issues that may be consistent with the coronavirus.

Public access to the municipal building on Route 206 will be limited to the north entrance. The main and south entrances will be for employees only, starting Thursday, March 12. A reception desk will be set up at the north entrance for visitors to check in and to be provided with information for preventative action.

The Lawrence Police Department has established new protocols for police officers when dealing with the public. Safety precautions, such as masks and gloves, can be used upon the officer’s discretion. Career fire department staff will go to each multi-dwelling residential building in Lawrence Township to post educational and prevention information.

Nerwinski said the township Facebook and Twitter pages will be updated regularly to provide continuous health information and important information relating to township issues.

Mayor Jim Kownacki issued a statement March 12 advising residents to avoid large gatherings and to work together to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“It is important to remain calm, to stay informed, and to act responsibly as we work through this crisis,” Kownacki said. “Please keep in communication with elderly relatives, neighbors and friends to check on their well-being. This is a time for our community to be at our best, and I am confident we will be.”

Princeton Township said in a March 11 statement that nine Princeton residents who attended a party in the township on Feb. 29 have complained of one or more symptoms of COVID-19, and are being evaluated for the virus.

Five attendees at the party already have tested positive for the coronavirus; two from the Boston area previously had been at the Biogen Conference in Boston. There have been 32 cases of COVID-19 directly linked to the Biogen Conference, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Three residents of Pennsylvania also have presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus. Princeton’s Health Department was alerted to the positive test results from Pennsylvania for the three people from Pennsylvania March 11.

The Princeton Health Department has confirmed there were 47 people at the party, 14 of whom are from Princeton. All 14 have been contacted by the township, and have been advised to self-quarantine for the immediate future. Nine of the 14 have complained of symptoms also caused by coronavirus, the statement said.

The Princeton Health Department confirmed in a March 10 email to Community News that this party is the same gathering that potentially exposed the two Princeton University staff members.

Robbinsville Township announced March 12 that the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled.

Robbinsville and Hightstown Municipal Court also has been cancelled for next week, as well as the Miry Run town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.

“We are in constant contact with health officials regarding the spread of the virus and the many merits of social distancing during these extraordinary times,” Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said. “My primary responsibility is to keep our community safe. We are doing everything in our power to do just that by limiting large assemblies and encouraging personal responsibility with proper hygiene and health-oriented habits.”

Robbinsville has suspended all senior center activities beginning Friday, March 13 through at least Sunday, March 22. The township, in a statement, said the suspension was done out of an abundance of caution in order to minimize the risk to the community in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Other suspended activities include hydroponic farm tours and visits, YMCA activities, morning exercise program, yoga, bingo, scheduled presentations and health screenings and art club. Mercer County Nutrition Program lunches will still be available for pickup between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though eating inside the center will not be permitted. Meals on Wheels will not be impacted, and donations to the Robbinsville Food Pantry will still be accepted.

Robbinsville announced late March 10 that a Riverton resident who works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology-Jefferson University Hospitals at One Union Street in Robbinsville tested as presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old male, who recently traveled to Italy with his wife, was asymptomatic when he returned to the workplace for one day on March 3. Italy is one of four countries the CDC has identified as a “Level 3″ or high-risk.

On March 4, the Burlington County resident developed mild symptoms and did not return to the workplace. The practice closed the office immediately, advised staff to self-quarantine at home and implemented an enhanced cleaning process. The office remains closed.

The West Windsor Health Department, which oversees Robbinsville, was notified of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on March 10 and immediately took protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus. As an added precaution, building management is currently performing enhanced cleaning of the building’s common areas, a statement from Robbinsville Township said.

“Even with a presumptive positive case locally, there is no reason to panic,” Fried said in the statement. “Continue to practice good hygiene by washing your hands thoroughly several times a day, cover your mouth when you cough and do not touch your face. If you experience a sudden fever, contact your doctor immediately. We will continue to work with all of our partners in order to prepare for any possible spread.”

The City of Trenton started developing a COVID-19 preparedness plan in February, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a March 10 statement.

Under the direction of the city’s emergency management coordinator, Fire Director Derrick Sawyer, the city government has been preparing each of its departments to be able to address concerns raised if the coronavirus spreads to Trenton. Each department is developing a Continuity of Operations Plan, so that any non-essential functions at City Hall can be done remotely in the event of an outbreak.

Trenton Housing Authority is also developing contingency plans to ensure any isolated instances of the virus are contained to buildings and residents directly impacted.

Trenton is also creating a sick day bank that employees can tap into in the event that they become sick or symptomatic of the virus. If there is a positive test results for the virus, employees who take leave will not be penalized, Gusciora said.

Gusciora also said that the city will be gathering information from our area stakeholders, Trenton Public Schools and the county and state governments so that the city can provide updates to the public at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily on social media and the city website.

West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo issued a statement March 12 outlining the changes his department has made in response to the spread of COVID-19.

All fingerprinting and tours of WWPD headquarters have been suspended for 30 days. WWPD officers will be limiting their frequency of attending community events, and Garofalo has asked the public not to visit WWPD headquarters for well-wishing or to bring meals or baked goods.

Members of the public who do travel to the police station will be greeted from behind glass partitions. Paperwork will only be exchanged after the person handing it off first uses hand sanitizer. Anyone who has had a fever or any of the symptoms associated with coronavirus should not go to the police station.

Garofalo said people should use online reporting or call WWPD’s non-emergency number at (609) 799-1222 whenever possible.

WWPD 2020 Youth Academy registrations can be scanned and emailed to Training Officer Daniel Latham beginning on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in lieu of dropping them off at WWPD Headquarters.

Mercer County clerk Paula Sollami Covello issued a statement March 10 advising residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election, particularly if they are of compromised health or concerned about visiting populated places.

Voters can download an application or call (609) 989-6494 to request a mail-in ballot. This will register applicants to receive a ballot in the mail for all future elections. The statement from the clerk’s office said the earliest ballots for the primary election will be mailed out by mid-April.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced March 11 it had received $14 million in federal grants from the Centers for Disease Control to further combat coronavirus in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency March 9, and the state had its first death due to COVID-19 March 10.

“We all have a role to play,” Oliver said during a March 11 press conference. “Going to work and school sick, even with a cold, only increases the chances of passing the illness along.”

The CDC has said people can help prevent the spread of COVID-2019 by practicing basic hygiene, including:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoiding close contact with people who are ill.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Not reusing tissues after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched.

Staying home when you are sick.

Colleges and universities

The College of New Jersey President Kathryn A. Foster informed staff and students March 10 that the college will conduct all classes online for a two-week period starting Monday, March 23. TCNJ has its spring break March 16-20.

“During this time, the college will limit large and high-density gatherings; events, including athletic events, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and may be modified, postponed, or canceled as needed to promote health and safety,” Foster wrote.

The college’s Ewing campus will remain open, but Foster wrote that students are strongly encouraged to stay home. TCNJ will follow rules of social distancing, a method advocated by public health officials and adopted by colleges across the country in response to the novel coronavirus.

Princeton University, in a March 11 notice, required all undergraduate students capable of leaving campus to return home for the remainder of the semester.

The university previously had moved all lectures, seminars and precepts to virtual instruction, beginning Monday, March 23. It also had instituted social distancing policies, which will be in place through Sunday, April 5. Princeton University said it will reassess the need for social distancing in early April.

The Ivy League, of which Princeton is a member, cancelled its entire spring athletic schedule March 11. It is not allowing any athletic teams to practice.

On March 10, the Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments scheduled for this week. The regular season champions, including the Princeton University women’s basketball team, were deemed qualifiers for the postseason. The Ivy League has permitted individual institutions to make decisions as to whether to allow its winter sports teams to compete in the postseason.

The university also reported that two Princeton University staff members are currently under self-quarantine as a result of possible exposure to COVID-19 at an off-campus gathering. The staff members were being tested as of March 10, a statement said, and the university expected results in the coming days.

Rider University in Lawrence has extended its spring break by a week, to run from March 14 until March 27. A statement on the university’s website says Rider is “closely monitoring the rapidly evolving worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus and is preparing our campuses accordingly.”

Rider suspended all outbound university-sponsored travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. (The Centers for Disease Control has labeled those four countries as “Level 3’ or high-risk for travel.)

Students in study abroad programs in Level 3 countries have been asked to return home. All other study abroad programs and travel are proceeding as planned, according to Rider University’s website.

Mercer County Community College announced March 11 that it will move to remote instruction on both campuses, starting Monday, March 23. The college’s Executive Incident Team is meeting daily.

On March 9, MCCC took the step of restricting all college-related travel by employees and students, and later this week will hold mandatory training sessions for MCCC faculty on the delivery of online instruction.

As news develops, MCCC continues to update its website.