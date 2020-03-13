UPDATE: The Princeton Health Department has corrected the person’s age from 48 to 49.

The Princeton Health Department has announce the municipality’s first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The resident is a 49-year-old female who attended the private party with two individuals from the Boston area who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

The resident began experiencing mild illness on March 3. She reported attending two events after her symptoms began. The first event took place in Staten Island on March 7 at a dance festival. The second event was a meeting at the Princeton Medical Center on March 9. She has been isolating at home starting the evening of March 9.

PHD has contacted the event coordinators for both locations to further identify any possible exposure. The Health Department was notified of presumptive positive results for this individual from the New Jersey Department of Health’s Public Environmental Health Laboratory today, March 13, and is awaiting confirmatory results from the CDC.

Princeton Health Department was notified of the February 29 party and potential exposure to coronavirus the evening of March 9. Since that notification, all individuals attending that party have been instructed to stay home as if they had tested positive.

With a presumed positive result, the health department is now empowered to impose stricter limits to the close contacts of this individual.

As more cases are observed throughout New Jersey, PHD is urging people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and the elderly to practice social distancing by avoiding non-essential travel, public events, community gatherings and indoor venues. They urge everyone and every organization to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.