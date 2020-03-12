Correction: Monday is March 16, not March 15 as originally published.

Public health concerns resulting from uncertainty about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are having a significant impact on local businesses, including many restaurants in the area. Citing these concerns, Masa Sushi in Nassau Park has announced that it will temporarily suspend dine-in service starting on Monday, March 16.

Masa Sushi has all-you-can-eat sushi for lunch and dinner as well as a variety of Asian dishes available for individual order.

The restaurant plans to provide take-out service only with the stated goal of ensuring the health and well being of the community. Masa management notes that there have been no suspected nor confirmed cases of the virus at the restaurant.

“We strongly believe that actions taken now will have the greatest chance of decreasing risk, and that the potential consequences of not acting could outweigh these short-term disruptions. With early action, we can slow down the virus and prevent infections,” reads a statement from the restaurant.

The restaurant will continue to accept take-out orders by phone or via online ordering. During that time, the management says it will deep-clean the restaurant every day and ask employees to report their itineraries to ensure that they have not attended parties or public events or recently used public transport.

They also plan to make contactless payment an option and plan to update the community with any further news via the restaurant’s website.

“We will inform you when we can resume serving dine-in customers,” the statement reads.