Community News has compiled information from school districts, colleges, universities and governments in the Trenton region regarding their preparations and precautions for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Information is listed after the bolded name of the institution.

Colleges and universities

The College of New Jersey joined a growing list of educational institutions to move away from in-person classes and events as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has sickened more than 1,000 people in the United States.

As of March 11, no confirmed or potential cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mercer County. Robbinsville Township, in a statement late March 10, announced that a Burlington County resident who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus works in a doctor’s office within Robbinsville.

TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster informed staff and students March 10 that the college will conduct all classes online for a two-week period starting Monday, March 23. TCNJ has its spring break March 16-20.

Specifics and protocols for the plan were being finalized at the time Foster released her letter. She said interim provost William Keep would issue an update by March 11 with more information, but the changes would affect more than just academics at TCNJ.

“During this time, the college will limit large and high-density gatherings; events, including athletic events, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and may be modified, postponed, or canceled as needed to promote health and safety,” Foster wrote.

The college’s Ewing campus will remain open, but Foster wrote that students are strongly encouraged to stay home. TCNJ will follow rules of social distancing, a method advocated by public health officials and adopted by colleges across the country in response to the novel coronavirus.

Princeton University, in a March 11 notice, required all undergraduate students capable of leaving campus to return home for the remainder of the semester.

The university previously had moved all lectures, seminars and precepts to virtual instruction, beginning Monday, March 23. It also had instituted social distancing policies, which will be in place through Sunday, April 5. Princeton University said it will reassess the need for social distancing in early April.

The Ivy League, of which Princeton is a member, cancelled its entire spring athletic schedule March 11. It is not allowing any athletic teams to practice.

On March 10, the Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments scheduled for this week. The regular season champions, including the Princeton University women’s basketball team, were deemed qualifiers for the postseason. The Ivy League has permitted individual institutions to make decisions as to whether to allow its winter sports teams to compete in the postseason.

The university also reported that two Princeton University staff members are currently under self-quarantine as a result of possible exposure to COVID-19 at an off-campus gathering. The staff members were being tested as of March 10, a statement said, and the university expected results in the coming days.

Rider University in Lawrence has extended its spring break by a week, to run from March 14 until March 27. A statement on the university’s website says Rider is “closely monitoring the rapidly evolving worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus and is preparing our campuses accordingly.”

Rider suspended all outbound university-sponsored travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. (The Centers for Disease Control has labeled those four countries as “Level 3’ or high-risk for travel.)

Students in study abroad programs in Level 3 countries have been asked to return home. All other study abroad programs and travel are proceeding as planned, according to Rider University’s website.

Mercer County Community College announced March 11 that it will move to remote instruction on both campuses, starting Monday, March 23. The college’s Executive Incident Team is meeting daily.

On March 9, MCCC took the step of restricting all college-related travel by employees and students, and later this week will hold mandatory training sessions for MCCC faculty on the delivery of online instruction.

As news develops, MCCC continues to update its website.

School districts

The Bordentown Regional School District is also closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus. Superintendent Edward Forsthoffer said he will communicate any updates or changes to staff, students and parents.

The district is following its standard flu season cleaning cleaning protocol, as well as enacting an enhanced routine that includes more frequent sanitizing of touchpoints, such as water fountains and door handles. Staff is also using approved disinfectants on all solid surfaces in each building every day.

Students and staff should stay home when they are sick, in addition to cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. Everyone should also wash their hands with soap and water often, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The East Windsor Regional School District is working with state, county and local agencies to monitor the coronavirus situation in an effort to ensure that preparedness plans are appropriate, coordinated and up-to-date. The district has participated in ongoing meetings with Mercer County school superintendents, district administrators, and local health departments, as well as the coronavirus preparedness briefing conference call with Governor Phil Muphy, state health commissioner Judith Persichilli and commissioner of education Lamont Repellot. Updated information will be shared on the district’s website at ewrsd.org as it becomes available.

The district has continued or enhanced the following cleaning procedures: using EPA-registered disinfectants on all touchpoints; increasing attention to frequently touched objects like tables, countertops, door handles, door frames, light switches, railings, hand dryers and water fountains; using air scrubbers, portable filtration systems that remove particles, gases and chemicals from the air within a given area; keeping hand soap at sink areas stocked; and supplying all classrooms with an adequate stock of tissues and antibacterial wipes. Buses are cleaned and disinfected using the same cleaning solutions.

EWRSD also recommends that students, staff and parents should avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching the face, stay home if ill, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Families and staff members should keep the district informed of any upcoming trips that will take place outside of the United States.

The Ewing Public Schools posted an update on its website on March 10 outlining its enhanced school cleanliness and disinfection protocols.

These include cleaning all hard surfaces such as cafeteria tables and benches, water fountains/bottle filling stations, all door handles and bathrooms during daily checks. Hard surfaces are cleaned often and repeatedly during periodic checks.

The principals and school nurses at each of the buildings are communicating daily with the head custodian to identify areas of concern, in which case, additional cleaning and sanitizing will be performed, says the district statement.

The district is following guidance released in a memo by the state Department of Education regarding school closures. According to that memo, the opportunity to provide online, distance or home instruction will only count towards the mandated 180 days if school is officially closed by state health officials.

The memo noted that that public health officials have never closed a school, even when influenza outbreaks resulted in absentee rates of 50 to 60 percent.

“At this time, we are currently doing what the guidance memo suggested, exploring, planning and preparing for that possibility,” says the district’s statement. “Our administrative team will work with our teaching staff on this framework. As of this writing, we are still awaiting specific guidelines for this type of learning from state DOE officials, and hope to receive more information shortly.”

The Hamilton Township School District issued a lengthy statement March 11 detailing various measures the district has taken as a precaution. The district also announced March 12 that all “large scale” events will be postponed until further notice. This was done following CDC recommendations that schools limit the number of large gatherings of people and cancel any school-associated congregations. This postponement affects the Hamilton High West spring musical, which was scheduled to start tonight and run through March 14, as well as the Reynolds Middle School production of “Mary Poppins.” The RMS play has been rescheduled for April 15, 16 and 18.

Principals at all Hamilton schools surveyed students on March 9 about the availability of internet access and a device that can access the internet at each student’s home. The survey reported that 87% of students have both a device and online access at home.

The district has used this information to create a systematic framework for preparedness planning, with a final document being readied for submission to the Mercer County superintendent.

“With this framework, our professional staff and administration are working collaboratively to develop a series of ‘remote’ learning opportunities for our students that will offer a combination of on-line activities as well as traditional instructional activities, as required,” HTSD’s statement said.

Within the schools, HTSD continues to implement a beefed-up daily cleaning and sanitizing plan, using both mechanical and chemical cleaning methods to focus on common touch points. Among the areas of focus are door knobs, sinks, water fountains, computer keyboards, student desks, chairs, cafeteria tables and chairs. The district also has deployed more hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its facilities.

The district’s statement said that HTSD alone cannot close a school or schools, even for remote learning, without state approval and have that day still count toward the required 180 days of instruction. However, if the state or local health department ordered schools closed, remote learning would count as a school day.

The district office has worked with teaching staff to ensure that the needs of all learners are addressed within the preparedness plan. The district business office has begun work on developing necessary provisions for school nutrition planning with the district’s food service provider.

Moving forward, HTSD said it will post updates to its website and its social media accounts. The statement also advised parents to update their contact information on the School Messenger and Parent Portal systems.

The Hopewell Valley Regional School District met last week with mayors and officials from Hopewell Township, Hopewell Borough and Pennington Borough, representatives from the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health in order to share information, plan and prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus.

The district said it is taking extra cleaning precautions, as is standard procedure during cold and flu season. Custodial staff is disinfecting surfaces in all schools on a nightly basis. Buses and playground equipment are also being disinfected, and the district has been using electrostatic disinfecting misters for the last two years.

Staff has been reminding students to wash their hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of their arms, avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands, keep an arm’s-length distance while talking to people and stay home when sick. Students must be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning to school after illness. The district also has requested parents notify schools if your child has traveled to an area highly impacted by the coronavirus within the past two weeks.

Lawrence Township Public Schools superintendent Ross Kasun announced March 12 that Friday, March 13 will be an early dismissal day for students. Staff will use the afternoon to plan remote instruction resources, delivery and protocols. Parents who use the after-school YMCA childcare program should contact the organization at (609) 599-9622 ext. 303.

Kasun also issued a statement March 11 about the district’s preparedness.

The district has established a virtual learning plan that expands upon our existing practices to ensure the continuity of instruction. All students in grades 6-12 already have district-issued Chromebooks, and teachers already use Google Classroom to deliver materials to students.

“We are well equipped to deliver instruction remotely,” Kasun wrote.

Home instruction resources for each grade level will be posted on the district website.

Kasun said the district would notify families of any additional school closings by the same means we use when announcing school closures for snow days or other reasons.

Should schools close, all athletic events and extracurricular activities including field trips will be canceled. Kasun wrote that the district already has postponed some field trips.

In a website statement on March 6, the district said it is also engaging in enhanced cleaning practices.

“We are taking extra precautions when cleaning our facilities to limit the spread of germs,” the statement said. “Commonly touched areas are given special attention.”

The Princeton Public School District is working with local health officials, with current response measures including: stringent and frequent cleaning of buildings and buses; respiratory hygiene education and practice; careful monitoring of daily attendance and of any staff or student illnesses; and social distancing in the form of greetings other than handshakes and hugs. Students and staff with a cough, fever or difficulty breathing will receive face masks. Students with a fever of 100 degrees or higher will be sent home. Sick students and staff should not return to school until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.

Nurses and health teachers are instructing students and staff about hand washing and respiratory hygiene. Custodial staff is cleaning door handles, railings and other frequently touched surfaces, and the district’s technology department is implementing more frequent cleaning of computer keyboards. The transportation department and each school have received an electrostatic sprayer that covers a wide area with a mild disinfectant.

The district is also planning for the possibility of an extended school closure if mandated by health authorities. Staff is working to put in place ways for students to learn remotely, as well as ensuring students who qualify for free and reduced lunch continue to receive meals. The district is also working to assist families who may not have access to computers or internet services at home.

To allow staff to continue to prepare, Monday, March 16 with be an early dismissal day. Elementary schools and John Witherspoon will dismiss as 1 p.m. Princeton High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. More details about distance learning and food distribution will be shared following the planning period. Parents and students should confirm that they have access to their Power School Learning accounts.

The district has asked students and staff returning from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Robbinsville School District superintendent Kathie Foster announced all Robbinsville schools will be closed Friday, March 13 for staff development. Teachers will use the day for lesson planning in the event that additional school closure is necessary. All after school activities scheduled for the afternoon of March 12 and all of March 13 are cancelled. The Robbinsville Extended Day program will remain open until 4:30 March 12 and will be closed March 13.

Additional event cancellations are as follows: Pond Road fifth grade social, March 13; FIRST Robotics competition, March 14 and 15; Attitudes in Reverse Parent Education Night for grades 7 to 12, March 16; Child Assault Prevention Program for first grade parents, March 18; and the Pond Road sixth grade social, March 20.

The district has been receiving daily updates on coronavirus, and has developed its plan based on what they learn each day. If ill, students and staff should not return to school until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medications.

Students and parents should be prepared to access their Genesis accounts. If you have not yet activated your account, instructions are posted on the district’s website at robbinsville.k12.nj.us.

The district is also in the process of creating a remote learning plan for students. As part of the plan, the district must know which students do not have access to devices or the internet at home. Those families should fill out a short district-provided survey, also available online. Students are also asked to bring home important materials, like notebooks and binders with class notes, so that they can use them in case the district closes. The Robbinsville Extended Day program will also be closed along with the district.

Custodial staff continues to clean and disinfect common touch points throughout all schools using a product with a 99 percent kill rate. Cleaning frequency has been increased, and the district is working to ensure that buses are treated on the same schedule. Staff will also utilize an electrostatic sprayer, able to cover a large area with disinfectant as needed.

Spring break is scheduled for April 6-13. The Robbinsville School District has asked parents to contact their child’s school if they plan to travel to high-risk locations—including Italy, Iran or South Korea. In addition, families should consult the CDC website about foreign travel.

The Trenton School District will close all schools for students on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 in order to sanitize school buildings.

The West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District Superintendent David Aderhold posted a website update on March 10. The update also refers to the state’s guidance memo and plans to use virtual instruction should a school closure be deemed necessary.

“Over the past week, district representatives have gathered to map out strategies for virtual instruction or remote learning experiences for our students should we experience a school closure,” Aderhodl said.. “It is important to note that these are preemptive steps for a constantly evolving situation.”

A pair of non-public schools in Princeton have cancelled classes out of an abundance of caution, starting March 11. Students at Stuart Country Day School will be allowed in the school building for 15-minute windows on March 11 to pick-up any belongings. No one would be permitted on Stuart’s campus after 8 p.m. March 11, the school said in a statement posted on its website. Princeton Charter School closed March 11 in order deep clean the campus, the school said. Information on the rest of the week will be release later on March 11.

High school sports: The governing body for high school sports in New Jersey—the NJSIAA—said in a statement March 10 that its postseason tournaments for sports like boys’ and girls’ basketball will proceed as normal.

Municipal, county and state governments

Hamilton Township has cancelled all programs and activities at the township senior center through Sunday, March 22 with some exceptions, according to township officials. The Mercer County Nutrition Congregate Meal Program within the senior has also been cancelled, but registered participants will be instructed how they can receive a box meal from the county.

A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled across the country, including in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and some of the largest parades in New Jersey. However, the Hamilton St. Patrick’s Day parade committee said that, as of the evening of March 10, Hamilton’s parade is still scheduled to proceed on Saturday, March 14 at this time. Any changes will be posted on the parade website and Facebook site.

Mayor Jeff Martin’s administration has had discussions about the potential cancellation or postponement of both the parade and the March 19 State of the Hamilton Township address. But, a statement on the parade’s Facebook page said that Martin has given the parade approval to go ahead as normal.

The township is in regular communication with the Mercer County Division of Public Health and township Health Officer to help plot precautionary measures the township can take.

Lawrence Township municipal manager Kevin Nerwinski, in a blog post, said he met with department heads March 10 to establish a response plan to implement immediately.

Additionally, the Lawrence Township Police Department released a statement March 12 outlining the protective measures it has taken. All fingerprinting and tours of LTPD headquarters have been suspended for 30 days. LTPD officers will be limiting their frequency of attending community events, and Chief Brian Caloairo has asked the public not to visit LTPD headquarters for well-wishing or to bring meals or baked goods. Tours are also cancelled for the next 30 days.

Members of the public who do travel to the police station will be greeted from behind glass partitions. Paperwork will only be exchanged after the person handing it off first uses hand sanitizer. Anyone who has had a fever or any of the symptoms associated with coronavirus should not go to the police station.

Other safety precautions, such as masks and gloves, can be used upon the officer’s discretion.

Caloairo said residents should use online reporting or call LTPD’s non-emergency number at (609) 896-1111 whenever possible.

The township senior center will remain open for now, but events and programs at the center that involve gatherings of more than 10 people will be cancelled for the next two weeks. The nutritional program will remain in place. Each person entering the senior center will be required to sign in and confirm that they are not experiencing any health issues that may be consistent with the coronavirus.

Public access to the municipal building on Route 206 will be limited to the north entrance. The main and south entrances will be for employees only, starting Thursday, March 12. A reception desk will be set up at the north entrance for visitors to check in and to be provided with information for preventative action.

Career fire department staff will go to each multi-dwelling residential building in Lawrence Township to post educational and prevention information.

Nerwinski said the township Facebook and Twitter pages will be updated regularly to provide continuous health information and important information relating to township issues.

Princeton Township said in a March 11 statement that nine Princeton residents who attended a party in the township on Feb. 29 have complained of one or more symptoms of COVID-19, and are being evaluated for the virus.

Five attendees at the party already have tested positive for the coronavirus; two from the Boston area previously had been at the Biogen Conference in Boston. There have been 32 cases of COVID-19 directly linked to the Biogen Conference, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Three residents of Pennsylvania also have presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus. Princeton’s Health Department was alerted to the positive test results from Pennsylvania for the three people from Pennsylvania March 11.

The Princeton Health Department has confirmed there were 47 people at the party, 14 of whom are from Princeton. All 14 have been contacted by the township, and have been advised to self-quarantine for the immediate future. Nine of the 14 have complained of symptoms also caused by coronavirus, the statement said.

The Princeton Health Department confirmed in a March 10 email to Community News that this party is the same gathering that potentially exposed the two Princeton University staff members.

Robbinsville Township announced late March 10 that a Riverton resident who works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology-Jefferson University Hospitals at 1 Union Street in Robbinsville has tested as presumptive positive for COVID-19. The West Windsor Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes Robbinsville, is working with other health agencies to investigate a clearly defined group of people who came in contact with this individual.

The 62-year-old male, who recently traveled to Italy with his wife, was asymptomatic when he returned to the workplace for one day on March 3. Italy is one of four countries the CDC has identified as a “Level 3″ or high-risk.

On March 4, the Burlington County resident developed mild symptoms and did not return to the workplace. The practice closed the office immediately, advised staff to self-quarantine at home and implemented an enhanced cleaning process. The office remains closed.

The West Windsor Health Department was notified of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on March 10 and immediately took protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus. As an added precaution, building management is currently performing enhanced cleaning of the building’s common areas, a statement from Robbinsville Township said.

“Even with a presumptive positive case locally, there is no reason to panic,” Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said in the statement. “Continue to practice good hygiene by washing your hands thoroughly several times a day, cover your mouth when you cough and do not touch your face. If you experience a sudden fever, contact your doctor immediately. We will continue to work with all of our partners in order to prepare for any possible spread.”

The township, in conjunction with the Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association, announced March 12 that the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled.

Robbinsville and Hightstown Municipal Court also has been cancelled for next week, as well as the Miry Run town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.

“We are in constant contact with health officials regarding the spread of the virus and the many merits of social distancing during these extraordinary times,” Fried said. “My primary responsibility is to keep our community safe. We are doing everything in our power to do just that by limiting large assemblies and encouraging personal responsibility with proper hygiene and health-oriented habits.”

Robbinsville has suspended all senior center activities beginning Friday, March 13 through at least Sunday, March 22. The township, in a statement, said the suspension was done out of an abundance of caution in order to minimize the risk to the community in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Other suspended activities include hydroponic farm tours and visits, YMCA activities, morning exercise program, yoga, bingo, scheduled presentations and health screenings and art club. Mercer County Nutrition Program lunches will still be available for pickup between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though eating inside the center will not be permitted. Meals on Wheels will not be impacted, and donations to the Robbinsville Food Pantry will still be accepted.

The City of Trenton started developing a COVID-19 preparedness plan in February, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a March 10 statement.

Under the direction of the city’s emergency management coordinator, Fire Director Derrick Sawyer, the city government has been preparing each of its departments to be able to address concerns raised if the coronavirus spreads to Trenton. Each department is developing a Continuity of Operations Plan, so that any non-essential functions at City Hall can be done remotely in the event of an outbreak.

Trenton Housing Authority is also developing contingency plans to ensure any isolated instances of the virus are contained to buildings and residents directly impacted.

Trenton is also creating a sick day bank that employees can tap into in the event that they become sick or symptomatic of the virus. If there is a positive test results for the virus, employees who take leave will not be penalized, Gusciora said.

Gusciora also said that the city will be gathering information from our area stakeholders, Trenton Public Schools and the county and state governments so that the city can provide updates to the public at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily on social media and the city website.

West Windsor Police Chief Robert Garofalo issued a statement March 12 outlining the changes his department has made in response to the spread of COVID-19.

All fingerprinting and tours of WWPD headquarters have been suspended for 30 days. WWPD officers will be limiting their frequency of attending community events, and Garofalo has asked the public not to visit WWPD headquarters for well-wishing or to bring meals or baked goods.

Members of the public who do travel to the police station will be greeted from behind glass partitions. Paperwork will only be exchanged after the person handing it off first uses hand sanitizer. Anyone who has had a fever or any of the symptoms associated with coronavirus should not go to the police station.

Garofalo said people should use online reporting or call WWPD’s non-emergency number at (609) 799-1222 whenever possible.

WWPD 2020 Youth Academy registrations can be scanned and emailed to Training Officer Daniel Latham beginning on Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in lieu of dropping them off at WWPD Headquarters.

Mercer County clerk Paula Sollami Covello issued a statement March 10 advising residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election, particularly if they are of compromised health or concerned about visiting populated places.

Voters can download an application or call (609) 989-6494 to request a mail-in ballot. This will register applicants to receive a ballot in the mail for all future elections. The statement from the clerk’s office said the earliest ballots for the primary election will be mailed out by mid-April.

New Jersey health commissioner Judith Persichilli announced March 11 that the total presumptive positive cases in the state is now 23, an increase of eight. The new cases were in Bergen County (4), Middlesex County (2) and Monmouth County (2).

Persichilli said two of the cases have no known connection to an area or person associated to COVID-19. She cautioned it is too early to say for certain whether they are New Jersey’s first instances of community spread. Community spread is when a number of people have been infected with the virus in a given area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

Eighty tests for COVID-19 have been completed in New Jersey, with 57 coming back as negative. Thirty-seven people are under investigation for potential exposure, as of March 11.

The state also announced March 11 it had received $14 million in federal grants from the Centers for Disease Control to further combat coronavirus in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency March 9, and the state had its first death due to COVID-19 March 10.

On March 12, Murphy recommended the cancellation of all public gatherings of 250+ people, including parades, concerts and sporting events, saying “social distancing works.”

“We all have a role to play,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said during a March 11 press conference. “Going to work and school sick, even with a cold, only increases the chances of passing the illness along.”

The CDC has said people can help prevent the spread of COVID-2019 by practicing basic hygiene, including:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoiding close contact with people who are ill.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Not reusing tissues after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched.

Staying home when you are sick.

