Now at the helm of the Hamilton Area YMCA are four professional women, all working mothers, who will lead the YMCA into the next decade and beyond.

In January, Rachel Holland was tapped to the top volunteer position for the organization, making history in that the top four positions are held by women for the first time in the organizations 69 year history.

Leading are: Holland, of Rachel Holland Special Events — chairperson of the board of directors; Deborah Millar, PENN Medicine Princeton Health — vice chair of the board of directors; Diana Zita, Hamilton Area YMCA CEO; and Jill Makkay, Hamilton Area YMCA COO.

As chair, Holland will be helping shape the forward trajectory for the organization. Having served on the board for seven years and been a presence on many of the nonprofit’s committees, Holland says she will work to build relationships that will continue to solidify the Ys place in the Hamilton community.

Speaking on behalf of the Y, Zita said: “We are very excited to have Rachel leading our Board. Her vision and commitment to the Hamilton Area YMCA positions the organization for continued success.”

Under the board’s direction, and in conjunction with Zita, Holland will continue to foster the organizations mission through vital programs and services that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, many of which are offered at low or no cost.

“I look forward to working with my board colleagues to move the mission of the Hamilton Area YMCA forward,” Holland said. ”Together with our staff, members and donors, we are making a positive difference in our community and I look forward to continuing to implement programs and services that have an impact, such as the Kuser School Recess Program and our array of Healthy Living Programs.”

When not busy volunteering or spendng time with her family — husband Kevin and girls Eva, 13, and Jacqueline, 10, Holland is the owner of her own small business, Rachel Holland Special Events LLC.

She also serves as vice chair of the board of directors of Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey, having previously chaired their board development committee and their annual Women of Distinction fundraiser. She is also the immediate past chair of the Robert Wood Johnson University/Barnabas Hospital Hamilton Foundation Young Professional’s Group, and was named young professional of the Year in 2018.

She also serves on the Lakeview Child Care board of directors. A former Hamilton Democratic committeeperson and club member, she is active in the Mercer County Democratic Party.

Holland is a graduate of Drew University in Madison, and received her masters degree in governmental affairs from The Fels Institute at University of Pennsylvania.